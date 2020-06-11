Search

Advanced search

Joan of Arc reimagined as a teenage feminist

PUBLISHED: 12:48 11 June 2020 | UPDATED: 12:48 11 June 2020

Cressida Peever who wrote Joan an audio drama reimagining St Joan as a women's rights campaigner

Cressida Peever who wrote Joan an audio drama reimagining St Joan as a women's rights campaigner

Archant

Islington writer Cressida Peever recorded her play Joan as a podcast during lockdown and says its message of grassroots activism against the domestic burden is timely

Cressida Peever who wrote Joan an audio drama reimagining St Joan as a women's rights campaignerCressida Peever who wrote Joan an audio drama reimagining St Joan as a women's rights campaigner

Islington theatre maker Cressida Peever had just finished her latest play when the global pandemic descended.

With all future projects cancelled at a stroke, the 27-year-old was determined to hang on to the project. So she and director Katharine Farmer turned Joan into an “audio drama” released as a podcast.

A timely look at grass-roots youth activism and female empowerment, it imagines a modern day Joan of Arc going on the warpath about womens’ domestic burden - via TikTok.

“It’s like a radio play without the radio,” says Peever.

“It was intended for the stage and Katherine had just started development with an actor when lockdown began. With the world falling apart around us, it occured to us both that it would work for radio. We considered a video version, but liked the idea of not being able to see the speaker and creating an audio world around it.”

Peever recorded kettles boiling and sourced free sound effects online, Farmer directed via Zoom, and actor Stephanie Booth ordered a mic on Amazon and turned a cupboard, padded with pillows, into a ‘studio’.

“It’s incredible what you can do from your home,” says Peever.

You may also want to watch:

“We realised there were all sorts of things we could do for ourselves.”

When Joan’s single mum - juggling several jobs - gets a health scare, it sets her off on a social media campaign to get wages for housework.

“I took the spark of who Joan of Arc might be today and transposed the facts about her - a 14-year-old zealot from a rural not affluent background,” says Peever.

“Then I chose a cause that was really important to me.”

“The domestic burden, the amount of work women do around the house that we are not compensated for - it’s just expected because it’s the system, the way we have been brought up, and we roll along with it. I liked the idea of having a young person point this out with childish logic ‘why are all you women doing this? Leave the men to look after themselves.”

Peever was inspired by Caroline Criado Perez’s Invisible Women, which sets out the “science behind the sexism statistics”

“It’s an unemotional look at inequality based on data and describes things I recognise in my own behaviour but didn’t realise other women did, how we make our journeys longer to do little errands on the way, while men go from A to B.”

As Joan urges women to protest and stop doing unpaid work, it inflates demand for cleaners and childminders who start charging more.

“Imagine how much healthier and happier women would be if they were genuninely paid for their work?” asks Peever who adds that while social media can be “a powerful force”, “we also have to go out and make change happen in person.”

Joan is available to download via Apple podcasts and Peever adds: “It’s been great for me to work on it after all my work got cancelled. I hope some women will listen to it and feel some kinship or that their anger is justified, and for men it will be a bit of a wake up call about the women who have been doing this stuff for them - or at least be thankful.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Islington Gazette. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Man stabbed in back during alleged Goswell Road phone robbery

Stock image of police officer and police cordon. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire

Man who admitted attempted robbery of Arsenal stars Mesut Ozil and Sead Kolasinac in Hampstead has sentence reduced on appeal

Metropolitan Police undated handout photo of Ashley Smith, the armed attacker who attempted to rob two Arsenal footballers of luxury watches worth £200,000, who has had his sentence cut on appeal. Picture: PA/Met Police

Man rushed to major trauma centre after fall at Holloway Road building site

Stock image of ambulance. Picture: Steve Parsons/ PA

‘We’re stronger than ever’: Archway convenience store turns into community hub for lockdown

The Kir brothers of Becky's Convenience Store. From left to right: Yusuf, Huseyin and Ozgur. Picture: Becky's Convenience Store

Coronavirus: When are non-essential shops in Islington reopening?

Stock image of Cllr Asima Shaikh and Hak Huseyin

Most Read

Man stabbed in back during alleged Goswell Road phone robbery

Stock image of police officer and police cordon. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire

Man who admitted attempted robbery of Arsenal stars Mesut Ozil and Sead Kolasinac in Hampstead has sentence reduced on appeal

Metropolitan Police undated handout photo of Ashley Smith, the armed attacker who attempted to rob two Arsenal footballers of luxury watches worth £200,000, who has had his sentence cut on appeal. Picture: PA/Met Police

Man rushed to major trauma centre after fall at Holloway Road building site

Stock image of ambulance. Picture: Steve Parsons/ PA

‘We’re stronger than ever’: Archway convenience store turns into community hub for lockdown

The Kir brothers of Becky's Convenience Store. From left to right: Yusuf, Huseyin and Ozgur. Picture: Becky's Convenience Store

Coronavirus: When are non-essential shops in Islington reopening?

Stock image of Cllr Asima Shaikh and Hak Huseyin

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, June 11

Heather Watson in action at Wimbledon

Arsenal Women confirm Peyraud-Magnin exit

Arsenal goalkeeper Pauline Peyraud-Magnin

Coronavirus: Premier League clubs set for £1billion loss

The Premier League trophy.

Quinn ‘very, very sad’ to be leaving Arsenal Women

Arsenal's Louise Quinn (right) and Slavia Praha's Laura Zemberyova during the UEFA Women's Champions League round of 16 second leg match at Meadow Park, Borehamwood.

Such a treat to sit back and enjoy full rerun of ‘greatest moment in history of English football’

England captain Bobby Moore holds the Jules Rimet Trophy, collected from the Queen, after leading his team to a 4-2 victory over West Germany, in an exciting World Cup Final that went to extra time at Wembley in 1966
Drive 24