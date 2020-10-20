Grief is the Thing With Feathers read live at the Union Chapel

Cilian Murphy starring in a stage adaptation of Max Porter's Grief is The Thing With Feathers last year at The Barbican. Now the author is reading the entire book live at the Union Chapel to raise funds for their homelessness charity Archant

Max Porter reads his acclaimed novel at Islington’s Union Chapel to raise funds for homelessness charity The Margins Project

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Union Chapel Union Chapel

Max Porter reads his acclaimed novel Grief is the Thing With Feathers at Islington’s Union Chapel to raise funds for their homelessness charity.

You may also want to watch:

The one-off live streamed event on October 25 will see the author read out his 2015 debut in its entirety with proceeds going to The Margins Project.

Porter’s multi-award-winning story about childhood, parenting, and loss has been translated into thirty languages and was last year adapted for the stage starring Cillian Murphy. It describes a grieving writer and father of two young boys, coming to terms with the death of his wife while writing a book about Ted Hughes.

Porter said: “In September 2020 the Union Chapel were going to host my project The English Soundwood a portrait of the UK today with poets, singers, musicians and novelists. Like so many events, it was postponed, and like so many venues, the Union Chapel needs support. So we are doing a one-off gig, where I’ll read the whole of Grief is the Thing with Feathers, and proceeds will go to the Union Chapel and their extraordinary charity The Margins Project, which supports people facing homelessness. I’m honoured to be doing so in this iconic and beautiful venue, for such a good cause. I hope people will join us, virtually, and enjoy being read a story.”

Tickets £10 on October 25 at 7:45pm. wayward.ticketco.events/uk/en/e/grief_is_the_thing_with_feathers