Search

Advanced search

Album review: Bear's Den – So That You Might Hear Me

PUBLISHED: 15:41 01 May 2019 | UPDATED: 15:52 01 May 2019

The album cover for the new album from Bear's Den: So That You Might Hear Me.

The album cover for the new album from Bear's Den: So That You Might Hear Me.

Archant

Downbeat, synth-aided rock is fruitful ground for a fistful of first-person reflections and regrets.

The London-based duo spent a year working on their third record – a marked difference to the intense activity that birthed its mixed bag of a predecessor, Red Earth & Pouring Rain.

The good news is this time they're mining a middle ground between the brittle uplands of electronica that dulled their last record, and the verdant alt-folk fields of their debut.

Synths are woven more tightly into the arrangements, bolstering the band's descent into melancholy with acoustic and electric guitars, piano and drums.

The results work well, whether it be gentle, spindly harpsichord synth notes adding an atmospheric touch to the gloaming motorik and weighty regret of Fossils, or taking charge with programmed drums, beds of layered synth motifs and a kind of submarine radar in recent single Fuel On The Fire (and again in Not Every River).

Singer Andrew Davie's flat vocals won't appeal to everyone but his heart-on-sleeve explorations of family bonds, failed relationships and interpersonal dynamics, united by the universal human need for connection, are a cut above the usual.

He addresses a recent ex-partner, or perhaps himself, with poetic catharsis in opening track Hiding Bottles, with allusions to drug or drink addiction and the strain it puts on a relationship, while shallow, calm pools of synths build towards the relative drama of earnest electric guitar and ominous bass drum.

Breaker / Keeper (another hand-wringing worryfest) is a call-back to the band's musical origins with finger-picked acoustic guitar and falling, four-note piano riff, while Crow – in which Davie grieves for a lost father figure – is suitably evocative with a soft rain of acoustic guitar notes, delicate piano and muted trumpet.

Those with the emotional strength to make it to the end are rewarded with the tempestuous drums and rousing trumpet soundtracking a bitter, broken-family row (Evangeline) and the heart-wrenching ballad Blankets Of Sorrow.

This is woe in widescreen, wrapped in poetic couplets.

3/5 stars.

Most Read

‘Cheeky’ Bella, 3, dies after tummy ache – leaving devastated Canonbury family to crowdfund funeral costs

Three-year-old Bella died of unknown causes earlier this month and her family are crowdfunding to cover the funeral costs

Islington North MP Jeremy Corbyn is the country’s lowest expenses claimer

Islington North MP Jeremy Corbyn

M. Manze closes: Chapel Market punters ‘terribly sad’ as historic pie and mash shop closes

Pictures from M.Manzie which is closing down. Picture: Hayleigh Longman

Marks and Spencer takes Islington Council to court because it wants to sell alcohol from 8am not 9am

A view of Hill House from Junction Road. Picture: Google Maps

Junction Road Crash: Moped driver sent ‘flying through the air’ after Archway collision

A moped driver was hit by a car in Junction Road. Picture: Google Maps

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘Cheeky’ Bella, 3, dies after tummy ache – leaving devastated Canonbury family to crowdfund funeral costs

Three-year-old Bella died of unknown causes earlier this month and her family are crowdfunding to cover the funeral costs

Islington North MP Jeremy Corbyn is the country’s lowest expenses claimer

Islington North MP Jeremy Corbyn

M. Manze closes: Chapel Market punters ‘terribly sad’ as historic pie and mash shop closes

Pictures from M.Manzie which is closing down. Picture: Hayleigh Longman

Marks and Spencer takes Islington Council to court because it wants to sell alcohol from 8am not 9am

A view of Hill House from Junction Road. Picture: Google Maps

Junction Road Crash: Moped driver sent ‘flying through the air’ after Archway collision

A moped driver was hit by a car in Junction Road. Picture: Google Maps

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Aaron Ramsey’s Arsenal career over after Unai Emery confirms Juventus-bound midfielder will miss rest of the season

Arsenal's Aaron Ramsey applauds the fans after the final whistle. Picture: Adam Davy/PA Archive/PA Images

Thomas Dowdeswell: It’s time we looked outside of the box

Thomas Dowdeswell. Picture: Paul Samuel White.

Holloway sister runs 12 marathons in 12 months to support male suicide charity

Emma Cooper running the Manchester Marathon. Picture: Supplied

Album review: Bear’s Den – So That You Might Hear Me

The album cover for the new album from Bear's Den: So That You Might Hear Me.

Editor’s comment: Giant staircase is not a hill worth dying on

TfL's plans for the new-look Old Street station entrance. Islington Council is still choosing a design for the public space. Picture: TfL, ISLINGTON COUNCIL, HACKNEY COUNCIL
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists