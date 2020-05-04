Search

Advanced search

Early Music Group teach locked down grandparents to sing lullabies down the phone

PUBLISHED: 13:43 04 May 2020 | UPDATED: 13:43 04 May 2020

Early Music Group The Telling are teaching grandparents to sing lullabies to their grandchildren during lockdown

Early Music Group The Telling are teaching grandparents to sing lullabies to their grandchildren during lockdown

Archant

The Stroud Green festival’s resident ensemble The Telling run free singing workshops via Zoom

Early Music Group The Telling are teaching grandparents to sing lullabies to their grandchildren during lockdownEarly Music Group The Telling are teaching grandparents to sing lullabies to their grandchildren during lockdown

Early Music Group The Telling are offering free live-streamed lullaby workshops for isolated grandparents.

The tutorials will enable them to sing to grandchildren down the phone while they are barred from visiting.

Ever since lockdown, the group have been running live singing and instrumental workshops and concerts every Friday at 11am via Zoom.

You may also want to watch:

“As singing has been proven time and again to boost mental health it’s great for anyone of any ability to join these workshops,” said Crouch End based soprano and artistic director Clare Norburn.

“We have been touched by grandparents who have been asking when they can be reunited with their grandchildren. The Telling often focus on lullabies in their workshops and hope partipants can then sing or reteach them to young relatives down the phone while they’re unable visit. Singing a timeless, soulful song answers a real need in people at the moment. Not only is it a way to connect with others, but it’s a way of expressing feelings and relieving the stress of self-isolation”.

Watch the first lullaby workshop with Clare Norburn and Ariane Prüssner teaching lullabies at https://youtu.be/TNGALofyxg4

The next session is on May 8 when Ariane will teach another lullaby and Sephardic song Avre tu Puerta. Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85835813661

Find the latest The Telling in Retreat session at thetelling.co.uk/in-retreat.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Islington Gazette. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Danny Michelson: La Fromagerie’s ‘Mr Highbury’ dies with Covid-19

Danny Michelson, from La Fromagerie Cheese Shop, Councillor Julie Horten, and Annie Loustav from To Be Established,.

Coronavirus: 102 people have died with Covid-19 at Whittington Hospital during pandemic

The Whittington Hospital in North London. Picture: Steve Parsons/PA Wire

Pictures: 101 north London pubs in coronavirus lockdown

101 north London pubs in lockdown. Picture: Archant

Coronavirus: 68% spike in Islington Universal Credit claims during lockdown as rent arrears increase by ‘nearly £1million’

Undated file photo of signage outside the Department of Works and Pensions in central London. Union leaders are calling for an emergency boost to Universal Credit to help people get through the coronavirus crisis. Picture: Chris Young

E-fits released after Islington man conned out of £110,000 for building work

Do you know these men? They are wanted over a £110,000 fraud in Islington.

Most Read

Danny Michelson: La Fromagerie’s ‘Mr Highbury’ dies with Covid-19

Danny Michelson, from La Fromagerie Cheese Shop, Councillor Julie Horten, and Annie Loustav from To Be Established,.

Coronavirus: 102 people have died with Covid-19 at Whittington Hospital during pandemic

The Whittington Hospital in North London. Picture: Steve Parsons/PA Wire

Pictures: 101 north London pubs in coronavirus lockdown

101 north London pubs in lockdown. Picture: Archant

Coronavirus: 68% spike in Islington Universal Credit claims during lockdown as rent arrears increase by ‘nearly £1million’

Undated file photo of signage outside the Department of Works and Pensions in central London. Union leaders are calling for an emergency boost to Universal Credit to help people get through the coronavirus crisis. Picture: Chris Young

E-fits released after Islington man conned out of £110,000 for building work

Do you know these men? They are wanted over a £110,000 fraud in Islington.

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Arsenal Women’s quartet nominated for BBC Sport awards

Danielle van de Donk celebrates a goal for Arsenal Women (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Coronavirus: No fans ‘any time soon’ says FA chairman

FA chairman Greg Clarke has said football faces a real threat from the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: TIM GOODE/PA

Looking back: Arsenal lift Cup Winners’ Cup in 1994

Arsenal celebrate beating holders Parma 1-0 to lift the 1994 Cup Winners Cup in Copenhagen (pic John Stillwell/PA Wire)

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, May 4

Nick Faldo bites his lip as he drives off the second tee during his fourth and final round in the 1996 British Open Golf Championship at Royal Lytham & St Annes

Early Music Group teach locked down grandparents to sing lullabies down the phone

Early Music Group The Telling are teaching grandparents to sing lullabies to their grandchildren during lockdown
Drive 24