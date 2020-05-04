Early Music Group teach locked down grandparents to sing lullabies down the phone

The Stroud Green festival’s resident ensemble The Telling run free singing workshops via Zoom

Early Music Group The Telling are offering free live-streamed lullaby workshops for isolated grandparents.

The tutorials will enable them to sing to grandchildren down the phone while they are barred from visiting.

Ever since lockdown, the group have been running live singing and instrumental workshops and concerts every Friday at 11am via Zoom.

“As singing has been proven time and again to boost mental health it’s great for anyone of any ability to join these workshops,” said Crouch End based soprano and artistic director Clare Norburn.

“We have been touched by grandparents who have been asking when they can be reunited with their grandchildren. The Telling often focus on lullabies in their workshops and hope partipants can then sing or reteach them to young relatives down the phone while they’re unable visit. Singing a timeless, soulful song answers a real need in people at the moment. Not only is it a way to connect with others, but it’s a way of expressing feelings and relieving the stress of self-isolation”.

Watch the first lullaby workshop with Clare Norburn and Ariane Prüssner teaching lullabies at https://youtu.be/TNGALofyxg4

The next session is on May 8 when Ariane will teach another lullaby and Sephardic song Avre tu Puerta. Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85835813661

Find the latest The Telling in Retreat session at thetelling.co.uk/in-retreat.