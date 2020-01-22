Search

Advanced search

Album review: Gill Landry - Skeleton At The Banquet

PUBLISHED: 08:55 22 January 2020 | UPDATED: 08:55 22 January 2020

Gill Landry

Gill Landry

Archant

Landry pulls back from heartbreak to deliver his best record yet.

Gill Landry Gill Landry

The former busker turned Grammy-winning musician (with his former band Old Crow Medicine Show) describes his latest solo record as "a series of reflections and thoughts on the collective hallucination that is America".

But if Skeleton At The Banquet is a coruscating deconstruction of the modern American psyche, it's a well-hidden one.

It follows his heartbroken 2017 break-up album Love Rides A Dark Horse, which was written amid the brusque gales and rains of Washington's north Pacific coast, a well-rounded, melancholic meditation on modern lives, shot through with flashes of rescue and redemption.

Last summer, Landry decamped to a small village in western France to write, before recording in Los Angeles.

You may also want to watch:

The result is a clutch of poetic, vivid narratives sung in his trademark rich baritone and with a broader subject matter than the agonies of love and loss - though naturally they're still fertile grounds.

From lupine metaphors in the harmonica-dressed The Wolf ("The wolf is at the door again, dressed like my best friend / Promising me everything, if I'll only let her in") to black-clad henchmen and forsaken children (Trouble Town), Landry picks over the human condition with a storyteller's flair.

But what lifts this record is that Landry takes the sometimes familiar melodic structures of Americana, on tracks like The Place They Call Home, and transcends the genre with impeccably-judged arrangements and production - even the meandering, finger-picked guitar of closing track Portrait Of Astrid (A Nocturne) is enchanting and painterly in its execution.

I Love You Too has a poised sway, with a sharp, Spanish guitar glow contrasting with unhurried pedal steel swoons and barely-there Hammond organ, all decorating Landry's reflective retread on a failed love affair. And the slow-waltz pace, muted trumpet, burnt-out electric guitar and playfully contradictory lyricism in The Refuge Of Your Arms is a delight.

4/5 stars

Gill Landry plays the Americana Music Association Showcase in Hackney on January 28, and The Old Queen's Head, Essex Road, N1 on February 19.

Most Read

Man arrested over attempted murder after North Circular Road crash and woman’s ‘blood-curdling scream’

Police at the scene after a woman was 'struck by a car' after an altercation on the North Circular Road, NW11. Picture: David Nathan

Businesswoman who opened Dalston shop selling hand-crafted Black dolls welcomes grant to help deal with demand

Sandra Monero. Picture: Polly Hancock

Football hooligan convicted of attacking Guardian columnist over political views in Pentonville Road

Columnist Owen Jones outside Snaresbrook Crown Court where he is giving evidence in the trial of James Healy for an alleged 'politically motivated' attack on Mr Jones in August 2019. Mr Healy denies he was motivated by the Guardian columnist's sexual orientation or political views during the assault outside the Lexington pub on the Pentonville Road. Picture: Aaron Chown/ PA Images

Chelsea 2-2 Arsenal player ratings: Martinelli and Bellerin save the day as Mustafi struggles

Arsenal’s Gabriel Martinelli celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game during the Premier League match at Stamford Bridge, London. Picture: Bradley Collyer/PA

‘I’ve been shot’: Gunman blasted partner’s brother in Whittington Park after he tried to stab him, court hears

Whittington Park was still taped off on Tuesday morning. Picture: Kris Milovsorov

Most Read

Man arrested over attempted murder after North Circular Road crash and woman’s ‘blood-curdling scream’

Police at the scene after a woman was 'struck by a car' after an altercation on the North Circular Road, NW11. Picture: David Nathan

Businesswoman who opened Dalston shop selling hand-crafted Black dolls welcomes grant to help deal with demand

Sandra Monero. Picture: Polly Hancock

Football hooligan convicted of attacking Guardian columnist over political views in Pentonville Road

Columnist Owen Jones outside Snaresbrook Crown Court where he is giving evidence in the trial of James Healy for an alleged 'politically motivated' attack on Mr Jones in August 2019. Mr Healy denies he was motivated by the Guardian columnist's sexual orientation or political views during the assault outside the Lexington pub on the Pentonville Road. Picture: Aaron Chown/ PA Images

Chelsea 2-2 Arsenal player ratings: Martinelli and Bellerin save the day as Mustafi struggles

Arsenal’s Gabriel Martinelli celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game during the Premier League match at Stamford Bridge, London. Picture: Bradley Collyer/PA

‘I’ve been shot’: Gunman blasted partner’s brother in Whittington Park after he tried to stab him, court hears

Whittington Park was still taped off on Tuesday morning. Picture: Kris Milovsorov

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Arsenal boss Arteta: ‘Martinelli absolutely stepped up’

Arsenal’s Gabriel Martinelli scores his side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match at Stamford Bridge, London. Picture: Bradley Collyer/PA

Arteta proud of Arsenal spirit after earning point against Chelsea

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta on the touchline during the Premier League match at Stamford Bridge, London. Picture: Bradley Collyer/PA

Met Police criticised as stats show stop and searches disproportionately affect black men in Islington – with no further action taken in most cases

Stock image of police carrying out a stop and search. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/ PA

Report into secretive whistleblowing complaints at Islington Council to be heard – as fresh probe is launched

Islington Town Hall. Picture: Ken Mears

Chelsea 2-2 Arsenal player ratings: Martinelli and Bellerin save the day as Mustafi struggles

Arsenal’s Gabriel Martinelli celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game during the Premier League match at Stamford Bridge, London. Picture: Bradley Collyer/PA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists