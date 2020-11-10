Search

Advanced search

Kentish Town Forum and Isokon Gallery awarded emergency government grants

PUBLISHED: 13:42 10 November 2020 | UPDATED: 13:42 10 November 2020

The Isokon Building with the blue plaque. Picture: Lucy Millson-Watkins/English Heritage

The Isokon Building with the blue plaque. Picture: Lucy Millson-Watkins/English Heritage

Lucy Millson-Watkins/English Heritage

Culture Recovery fund has thrown a lifeline to the Academy Music Group which runs the Forum, and the Lawn Road gallery which plans a display on ex resident Agatha Christie

The blue plaque to the Bauhaus Artists Walter Gropius, Marcel Breuer and Laszlo Moholy-Nagyon the Isokon Gallery which has been awarded a Government grant as part of its culture recovery fund. Picture: Lucy Millson-Watkins/English HeritageThe blue plaque to the Bauhaus Artists Walter Gropius, Marcel Breuer and Laszlo Moholy-Nagyon the Isokon Gallery which has been awarded a Government grant as part of its culture recovery fund. Picture: Lucy Millson-Watkins/English Heritage

North London music and heritage venues have been helped by large and small grants from the Government’s Culture Recovery fund.

The latest round of awards from the £1.57 billion fund to help cultural organisations through the pandemic includes hefty grants for legendary jazz venue Ronnie Scott’s and the Academy Music Group, which runs live music venues including the Forum in Kentish Town and the O2 Islington Academy.

In addition to nearly £3 million across their 20 venues there was £2.358 million for the

London Venue Group which includes the Lafayette in King’s Cross. Headed by Mumford and Sons’ Ben Lovett their venues provide a crucial platform for grassroots musicians and rising UK artists.

Skepta is among the acts who have played the Islington Academy which has been awarded a government grant to help it survive the pandemicSkepta is among the acts who have played the Islington Academy which has been awarded a government grant to help it survive the pandemic

Both organisations “make a huge contribution to England’s cultural life, providing opportunities for audiences to experience a huge range of music and a platform for artists like The Chemical Brothers, Adele, Michael Kiwanuka, Liam Payne, James Bay,” said Arts Council England which has so far administered the grants to 2,000 arts and cultural organisations of all sizes.

You may also want to watch:

Further down the scale Hampstead’s Isokon Gallery was awarded £12,900 under the Emergency Heritage at Risk Response Fund, to fund new exhibits, improved displays and conservation work on original items in the collection.

John Allan, Chairman of the Isokon Gallery Trust, said although their activities in 2020 had been “severely curtailed” they were confident about reopening in March 2021 with a special exhibition on notable Isokon resident Agatha Christie: “It is especially encouraging that in a sector dominated by major historic institutions this award has been made to support a small venue devoted to modern heritage and sustained by a network of committed (unpaid) volunteers,” he said.

The Gallery in Lawn Road tells the story of the pioneering Grade I modernist building which opened in 1934, and its distinguished residents including Bauhaus masters Walter Gropius, Marcel Breuer and László Moholy-Nagy.

“It has received over 20,000 visitors from all over the world since opening in

2014 and continues to attract both a local and an international audience,” added Allan.

Full details of the Isokon Gallery at

isokongallery.org/

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Islington Gazette. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

’I’m really lucky to be working with Shaun’: Islington’s former Labour mayor Rakhia Ismail defects to the Tories

Rakhia Ismail has defected to the Tory Party and is now supporting Shaun Bailey's campaign to be Mayor of London. Picture: YouTube

’Bang out of order’: Cats and dogs ‘distraught’ as gang pelts Islington animal hospital with fireworks

A gang of youths pelted fireworks at the Harmsworth Animal Hospital in Finsbury Park. Picture: RSPCA

John Lennon, Michael X and Ralph Lauren – the story of an Islington shopfitter

D&A Binder's David and Josh. Picture: Tom Smurthwaite

Coronavirus: Number of hospitalised Islington patients still low - but expected to rise after ‘30-fold increase’ in cases

A medical worker taking a throat swab for coronavirus sample. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Shop Local: Lockdown ‘hardest’ period in Islington vintage shop’s four-decade history

Annie Moss of Annie's Vintage Costume and Textiles, Camden Passage, Islington. Picture: Polly Hancock

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

’I’m really lucky to be working with Shaun’: Islington’s former Labour mayor Rakhia Ismail defects to the Tories

Rakhia Ismail has defected to the Tory Party and is now supporting Shaun Bailey's campaign to be Mayor of London. Picture: YouTube

’Bang out of order’: Cats and dogs ‘distraught’ as gang pelts Islington animal hospital with fireworks

A gang of youths pelted fireworks at the Harmsworth Animal Hospital in Finsbury Park. Picture: RSPCA

John Lennon, Michael X and Ralph Lauren – the story of an Islington shopfitter

D&A Binder's David and Josh. Picture: Tom Smurthwaite

Coronavirus: Number of hospitalised Islington patients still low - but expected to rise after ‘30-fold increase’ in cases

A medical worker taking a throat swab for coronavirus sample. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Shop Local: Lockdown ‘hardest’ period in Islington vintage shop’s four-decade history

Annie Moss of Annie's Vintage Costume and Textiles, Camden Passage, Islington. Picture: Polly Hancock

Latest from the Islington Gazette

UK’s first vegan butcher launches in Islington

Rudy's vegan butcher's shop has opened in Islington. Picture: Rudy's

Kentish Town Forum and Isokon Gallery awarded emergency government grants

The Isokon Building with the blue plaque. Picture: Lucy Millson-Watkins/English Heritage

Islington marks Remembrance Sunday with small socially distanced ceremonies

Islington's official Remembrance event at Islington Green on November 8 2020. Picture: Polly Hancock

’I’m really lucky to be working with Shaun’: Islington’s former Labour mayor Rakhia Ismail defects to the Tories

Rakhia Ismail has defected to the Tory Party and is now supporting Shaun Bailey's campaign to be Mayor of London. Picture: YouTube

Ella Toone strike knocks Arsenal off WSL summit

Manchester United's Leah Galton (left) and Arsenal's Caitlin Foord battle for the ball during the FA Women's Super League match at Leigh Sports Village.