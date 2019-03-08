Preview: Stroud Green Festival 2019

Bloomsbury Quartet will play at one of 20 events which makes up the Stroud Green Festival. Picture: Christian Smith. www.christian-smith.com

The sixth Stroud Green Festival is a celebration of women and women composers which gets underway on Friday (June 7) and runs until June 23.

With 20 events planned at eight venues across north London - including St Mellitus Church and St Saviour's Church in Finsbury Park - the programme features a real mixture of folk, jazz, classical and early music, as well as art, poetry and theatre events.

The festival gets in to full swing from Friday in Stroud Green, when the family trio Davies and Daughters will perform some folk songs at Holy Trinity Church Hall. Their songs will focus on 'brave, passionate, betrayed or inventive women.'

There's also to be appearances from internationally renowned artists like The Dante Quartet, Vox Animae, Flauguissimo and The Telling, as well as exciting younger musicians in the shape of Lux Musicae London and Bloomsbury Quartet.

Local volunteers are to thank for organising the festival, which has been attended by 6,000 people in its time.

Tamara Romanyk, Marion Bettsworth and Clare Norburn - the artistic director - are particularly influential in staging an event which has also been partially broadcast on BBC Radio 3.

Some events are free - while others will incur a small cost - and there are a handful of family-friendly events, including Sophie and the Forest of Fables; an event of fairytale words and music for three to seven year-olds with writer, narrator and cellist Jonathan Rees. Audience members are encouraged to join in and bring their favourite woodland animal soft toys along for this one.

Lux Musicae London are going to have their hands full on June 15. First they are to be joined by masters of Flamenco and Arabic oud Ignacio Lusardi and Ahmed Mukhtar as they present the story of the roots of Flamenco music.

Then, later, they'll explore the works of Italian signers and composers Francesca Caccini and Barbara Strozzi.

If you're one for getting involved, we'd suggest the June 22 event with rising star soprano Chloe Lam; she'll be reimagining some of Elisabeth Jacquet de la Guerre's Pièces de clavecin, and families are encouraged to draw their responses alongside the artist Sonya Rademeyer.

Frances Lynch and Electric Voice Theatre will also be exploring the lives of local suffragettes, scientists and composers on June 13.

For more details and the full line-up, click here.