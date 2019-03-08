Search

Advanced search

Preview: Stroud Green Festival 2019

PUBLISHED: 12:05 05 June 2019

Bloomsbury Quartet will play at one of 20 events which makes up the Stroud Green Festival. Picture: Christian Smith.

Bloomsbury Quartet will play at one of 20 events which makes up the Stroud Green Festival. Picture: Christian Smith.

www.christian-smith.com

The sixth Stroud Green Festival is a celebration of women and women composers which gets underway on Friday (June 7) and runs until June 23.

Flauguissimo will play the festival this Saturday, June 8.Flauguissimo will play the festival this Saturday, June 8.

With 20 events planned at eight venues across north London - including St Mellitus Church and St Saviour's Church in Finsbury Park - the programme features a real mixture of folk, jazz, classical and early music, as well as art, poetry and theatre events.

The festival gets in to full swing from Friday in Stroud Green, when the family trio Davies and Daughters will perform some folk songs at Holy Trinity Church Hall. Their songs will focus on 'brave, passionate, betrayed or inventive women.'

There's also to be appearances from internationally renowned artists like The Dante Quartet, Vox Animae, Flauguissimo and The Telling, as well as exciting younger musicians in the shape of Lux Musicae London and Bloomsbury Quartet.

Local volunteers are to thank for organising the festival, which has been attended by 6,000 people in its time.

Lux Musicae London, together with Bloomsbury Quartet, are this year's resident ensembles.Lux Musicae London, together with Bloomsbury Quartet, are this year's resident ensembles.

Tamara Romanyk, Marion Bettsworth and Clare Norburn - the artistic director - are particularly influential in staging an event which has also been partially broadcast on BBC Radio 3.

Some events are free - while others will incur a small cost - and there are a handful of family-friendly events, including Sophie and the Forest of Fables; an event of fairytale words and music for three to seven year-olds with writer, narrator and cellist Jonathan Rees. Audience members are encouraged to join in and bring their favourite woodland animal soft toys along for this one.

Lux Musicae London are going to have their hands full on June 15. First they are to be joined by masters of Flamenco and Arabic oud Ignacio Lusardi and Ahmed Mukhtar as they present the story of the roots of Flamenco music.

Then, later, they'll explore the works of Italian signers and composers Francesca Caccini and Barbara Strozzi.

If you're one for getting involved, we'd suggest the June 22 event with rising star soprano Chloe Lam; she'll be reimagining some of Elisabeth Jacquet de la Guerre's Pièces de clavecin, and families are encouraged to draw their responses alongside the artist Sonya Rademeyer.

Frances Lynch and Electric Voice Theatre will also be exploring the lives of local suffragettes, scientists and composers on June 13.

For more details and the full line-up, click here.

Most Read

Finsbury Park stabbing: Man in hospital after knife wound to leg

A police car and cordon in Finsbury Park after a man was stabbed. Picture: Supplied

Holloway Road collision: Two cars crash near Hornsey Road junction

Holloway Road.Picture:Ken Mears

Holloway Prison: Visitors’ centre set to become homeless shelter as Peabody launches public consultation over future of former jail

The Holloway Prison site from a neighbouring rooftop. Picture: Polly Hancock

‘Scandal’ of the unfinished £3m Northern line extension from Finsbury Park

Author and transport historian Jim Blake called the abandoned Northern line a scandal in his 1993 book, Northern Wastes. He is pictured at part of the proposed extension in Crouch Hill, now part of Parkland Walk. Picture: Nigel Sutton

Moped thief jailed for nine years over ‘reckless’ knifepoint robberies

Bradley White. Picture: Met Police

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Finsbury Park stabbing: Man in hospital after knife wound to leg

A police car and cordon in Finsbury Park after a man was stabbed. Picture: Supplied

Holloway Road collision: Two cars crash near Hornsey Road junction

Holloway Road.Picture:Ken Mears

Holloway Prison: Visitors’ centre set to become homeless shelter as Peabody launches public consultation over future of former jail

The Holloway Prison site from a neighbouring rooftop. Picture: Polly Hancock

‘Scandal’ of the unfinished £3m Northern line extension from Finsbury Park

Author and transport historian Jim Blake called the abandoned Northern line a scandal in his 1993 book, Northern Wastes. He is pictured at part of the proposed extension in Crouch Hill, now part of Parkland Walk. Picture: Nigel Sutton

Moped thief jailed for nine years over ‘reckless’ knifepoint robberies

Bradley White. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Rivals Brentham halt Crouch End’s winning run

The latest news from the local cricket scene (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Islington pair enjoy more title success

Islington's Masood Abdullah (left) and Jem Campbell (pic: Islington BC)

Central Street parklet: Oasis or waste of money?

Islington's first parklet, in Central Street, is launched with residents and (L-R) Austin Casey of Old Street District Partnership, Cllr Claudia Webbe, Islington Council's executive member for environment and transport, and Bunhill ward councillors Cllr Phil Graham and Cllr Troy Gallagher. Picture: Em Fitzgerald

Preview: Stroud Green Festival 2019

Bloomsbury Quartet will play at one of 20 events which makes up the Stroud Green Festival. Picture: Christian Smith.

Album review: Honeyblood – In Plain Sight

Album cover for Honeyblood's In Plain Sight, which is out now.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists