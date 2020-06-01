Shoreditch healer launches 24-hour wellbeing radio station

Michelle Clarke founder of Serenity Radio Archant

Michelle Clarke’s Serenity Radio will offer interviews, guided meditations, health tips and calming music to heal and help during these anxious times

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

reikireiki reikireiki

It was soon after lockdown that Michelle Clarke came up with the idea for London’s first internet radio station dedicated to health and wellbeing.

The Shoreditch mother of two was talking to fellow singer songwriter and healer Craig Richardson about the rise in mental health issues during the pandemic.

“We were talking about how lockdown was affecting people who were struggling with anxiety and depression and saying ‘wouldn’t it be great if there was a radio just for wellbeing?’ We realised there wasn’t much - certainly not a 24 hour 365 day thing that people can tap into looking at everything from getting up in the morning and raising your energy to talks and interviews with industry experts, to meditations and music they can tap into at 2am if like me they struggle to sleep.”

As the weeks have gone on, their plan to co-present a 24-hour station covering everything from fertility to fitness, nutrition to coaching, yoga, pilates, and alternative medicine, seemed an even better idea.

“I’ve been excited at the feedback,” says Clarke, a meditation teacher, Reiki practitioner and nutrition consultant who also founded parent support group ADHD Islington.

“It feels the right moment both personally and in a wider sense, we are not trying to make bags of money, we think no-one should be feeling down at this time and should see it as an opportunity.

You may also want to watch:

“People have had more time to spend with their family, to address who is important in their life and what is not important - to realise all the things we rely on every day. It’s been a time of self-reflection and learning about ourselves.”

Within weeks they had signed up 1,000 subscribers and won celebrity thumbs up from the likes of Julia Bradbury, Fern Britton and Theo Paphitis.

Launching on June 13, Serenity Radio is now seeking additional advertisers and sponsors to ensure its longevity.

Clarke had a corporate background before moving into healing and education, while Richardson, an Angelic healer and meditiation teacher, has community radio experience - and crucially a studio where he can patch into Clarke’s set-up in a sound-proofed corner of her Old Street living room.

“We share a similiar life story and are both loud and gregarious,” says Clarke.

“We are both passionate holistic enthusiasts embracing spirituality and mindfulness and excited to educate and engage listeners by providing unlimited access to inspirational resources, positive and ambient tunes, live guided meditations, lifestyle advice and podcasts.”

Both were also keen to offer a directory on their website and help practitioners to get their message out at a time when many were struggling to see their clients.

“We want to see what we can to do support practioners with free advertising of their services but we also have a deep desire to share the inner peace and joy that comes from having a calm and positive mindset.”

Tune in from June 13 serenityradio.co.uk