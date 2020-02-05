Search

Album review: Smoke Fairies - Darkness Brings The Wonders Home

PUBLISHED: 09:58 05 February 2020

The smoke Fairies

The smoke Fairies

Archant

South London girls find the blues and shake them loose in this stirring, haunting return.

There's no doubt that Jessica Davies and Katherine Blamire make great winter music; the duo's first album in four years is perfectly timed to greet us in the bitter jaws of the season.

As well as plenty of hibernation-inducing imagery, the pair have perhaps been indulging in some on-trend mindfulness practice recently, Davies confiding that the titular darkness "helps you to see all the wonders of the world you hadn't noticed before… because you've been on autopilot for so long".

Recorded in Seattle over an intensive month-long session, Darkness draws inspiration from plenty of things we may miss in our modern-day tumult - beautiful and extravagant formations of flocks of crows, mud-dwelling creatures near the duo's south London home, and, erm, sea monsters.

You may also want to watch:

The good news is the record is engaging, evocative and darkly groovy - the strings, piano and other stuffing from records of yore have been pulled out, with producer Phil Ek helping focus attention on letting their impressive, haunting harmonies cast a ghostly light on lean blues-guitar licks.

There is introspective melancholy in spades, from the skulking heartbreak of Chew Your Bones to withering put-downs ("You're like a chocolate rabbit, you're hollow inside / You leave me unsatisfied") and gently eddying riffs (Don't You Want To Spiral Out Of Control?).

There's grit, too - the crisp cymbal crashes and muscular guitar of infatuated lead single Out Of The Woods and the prowling menace of opening track On The Wing are two of the best - while Elevator's novel metaphor for failing to see eye to eye ("I got stuck between floors, between my mind and yours") is powered by grinding, gnarly rock guitar too.

All of which leaves Smoke Fairies a long way from their folksy roots, but with probably their strongest, most singular record to date.

4/5 stars

+ Smoke Fairies play Hoxton Hall, Hackney, on February 6

Singhsburys in Seven Sisters Road denies selling crack pipes and stocking poppers and cannabis paraphernalia next to children's sweets

Singhsburys. Picture: Islington Council

Piccadilly Line assault: Police release CCTV images after woman hit with newspaper and elderly person attacked at Caledonian Road Station

Police want to speak with this man in connection to an assault on a Piccadilly Line Train. Picture: British Transport Police

Man cleared of shooting partner's brother in Whittington Park, Archway

Whittington Park was still taped off on Tuesday morning. Picture: Kris Milovsorov

City of London Corporation set to upgrade fire doors and install sprinklers at three Islington estates

York Way Estate. Picture: Google Maps

Murder, attack on homeless woman and double stabbing in Finsbury Park were 'isolated incidents' with no evidence of gang links, senior officer says

Forensic officers at the crime scene after Metropolitan police cordon off Charteris Road close to the junction with Lennox Road in Finsbury Park after a man was stabbed to death in north London on Friday evening. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Friday January 3, 2020. The Metropolitan Police have launched their first murder investigation of the year. See PA story POLICE FinsburyPark. Photo credit should read: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

