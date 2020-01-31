Search

The 1975 to play 'the greenest show Finsbury Park has ever seen'

PUBLISHED: 15:03 31 January 2020 | UPDATED: 15:30 31 January 2020

Matthew Healy, Ross MacDonald, George Daniel, Adam Hann of The 1975. Picture: PA

On Saturday, July 11 the band will perform alongside Charlie XCX, Clairo, Pale Waves, Phoebe Bridgers and Cavetown.

Organisers say it will be the first time in the UK that traceable, sustainably sourced HVO fuel from Europe will be used to power an entire event.

It will mark the first paperless show in Finsbury Park and fans are encouraged to bring old band T-shirts to be reprinted with new designs to create sustainable merchandise.

The concert will use hybrid-powered generators with solar arrays and food vendors will operate a traffic light system highlighting the carbon footprint of meals.

Promoter Festival Republic will plant 1,975 trees in Haringey, Hackney and Islington in partnership with Trees for Cities, while The 1975 have pledged to plant trees across the globe for every ticket sold through the One Tree Planted initiative.

The album Notes On A Conditional Form, which will be released later this year, features a call to arms from climate change activist Greta Thunberg.

Visit the1975.com/fp/

