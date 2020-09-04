Top backing vocalists ‘Send Out A Prayer’ of support for Hackney soup kitchen

Proceeds from a version of the ‘90s RnB classic by some of the UK’s best session vocalists will offer a lifeline for Olu’s Soup Kitchen on the Frampton Park Estate

A supergroup of top class backing vocalists have recorded a fund-raising single to ensure the survival of a Hackney soup kitchen.

Their soulful version of 1990s RnB gospel classic, Send Out a Prayer is the brainchild of producer Ayo ‘Ayce’ Overinde, who has worked with Duffy and the Spice Girls on last year’s Spice World stadium tour.

He has pulled together some of the UK’s best session vocalists, who have performed or recorded with the likes of Stormzy, Craig David, Usher, Jess Glynne, Years and Years, and Anita Baker.

Left out of work during the pandemic, these world class musicians were happy to record the track in aid of the community run soup kitchen based at the Frampton Park Estate Baptist Church.

Founded in 2019 by Linda Adesanya following her own experience of homelessness, the charity teaches young people to cook and use their newfound skills to feed those in need. In addition to offering food and practical support for the homeless and vulnerable, the scheme encourages young people of 16-35 to volunteer and ‘give back’ to the community.

But now they are raising funds to continue their invaluable work after the impact of Covid-19 left them struggling to afford the cost of the venue - just at a time when homelessness and unemployment is on the rise.

The singers, who would usually be touring the world with top acts on big stages include Stephanie Sounds, who has worked with Faithless and Westlife, Neka Hamilton who has sung with Coldplay and Anita Baker, Teni Tinks who often sings live with Stormzy, Phebe Anderson, Tehilla Daniel, Festus Onasanaya and former X Factor contestant Israel J Allen.

Released by Anointed, Send Out A Prayer is available on Spotify and all proceeds will be donated to Olu’s Soup Kitchen.

olusoupkitchen.com