Distant Reiki during lockdown, can you feel the force?

Hackney-based practitioner Carlotta Artuso offers a distanced session of this ancient Japanese technique to reduce stress and help relaxation

Like many working parents, my mood and energy levels have fluctuated wildly during lockdown.

There have been highs as well as lows, but the demands of home working and schooling have been undeniably stressful - with days when you feel a terrible parent and inadequate employee.

So when Hackney-based Reiki therapist Carlotta Artuso offered a remote healing session it sounded worth a go. Reiki is a Japanese technique for stress reduction and relaxation that involves “laying on hands”.

Based on the idea that an unseen “life force energy” flows through us, if this energy is low we are more likely to get sick or stressed.

Our session started with a chat about how I had been feeling, as Carlotta explained how this ancient healing technique “balances the energy flow within the body, treating physical, mental and emotional unbalance.

“It brings a sense of peace and connection within the universe and your inner self, clearing out energy blockages and accelerating the body’s ability to heal.”

Many therapists have been unable to practice during lockdown, but Carlotta explained the half hour distance session involved directing the healing energy to a cushion in her flat, while I lay on the floor in my home six miles away.

“I was skeptical too but it works!”

Urging me to get comfortable with a warm blanket and head support, she warned I may fall asleep. As I listened to calming sounds of running water and the intoning of a gong, I tried to let go of the knot of stress in my stomach. Technology defeated me - I’d forgotten to turn off the notifications on my laptop, so the regular pinging of incoming emails and sounds of family life kept intruding on my peace - perhaps a locked-down terrace isn’t ideal for a calming therapy session!

I certainly didn’t sleep, but felt better for the half hour lie down, and quite energised in the days that followed.

Hopefully Carlotta can soon practice again in person but until then she advises a trio of distance sessions for best results.

