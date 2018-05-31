Virtual children’s choir raises money for Children In Need

Young singers from across North London and beyond joined voices to sing Emeli Sande’s You Are Not Alone

Children from across North London and beyond have joined together in a virtual choir to raise money for Children In Need.

Tufnell Park music teacher Jessie Reeves put a shout out on neighbourhood site Next Door and pulled together 60 children from her local area, Sussex and even New York.

She then emailed out a video of instructions and a backing track of herself singing Emeli Sande’s You Are Not Alone.

Imogen Ward, whose son was one of the choir members, said: “The aim was to inspire and soothe people during the lock down. After lots of tricky virtual logistics and hard work she got 60 children aged 5-15 from schools across the UK singing Emeli Sande’s glorious song.”

Reeves, who is still teaching piano and running a rock choir via Skype says: “At the beginning of lockdown I had eight different projects cancelled and I thought of all these children at home on their own not doing any music and how a song might lift them at this difficult time. I have managed to run a choir rehearsal on Zoom so I thought ‘how can I get them all to sing together’?”

With no specialist software or experience of mixing vocal tracks, she recorded herself singing the song as a guide track, then edited herself out of the final cut, which features her playing piano.

“I couldn’t do it in real time and realised the only way was to synch up thir recordings. If they all sang along to me in time I could then get rid of myself and edit in little solos.”

She adds: “Half are kids I know or have taught over the years, some are from Sussex and two are from New York City. I liked the idea of these children all on their own being brought together to sing and make money for other children.”

Reeves, who also runs a choir for vulnerable homeless adults The Choir With No Name, adds: “I have wanted an opportunity to do this song since it came out three years ago. With a bit of a tweak, the lyrics were perfect for the moment. I hope Emeli hears this version and likes it.”

Hear the song at youtube.com/watch?v=_30vS1SvbIA

And donate to Children In Need at justgiving.com/fundraising/wearenotalone