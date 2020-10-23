Street artists join forces to paint Upper Street mural of ‘nature and gardens’

Artists Hixxie and Zadok have created a new mural in Upper Street Archant

The theme of Jo Hicks and Dr Zadok’s handiwork was chosen by Islington residents by a public vote

Street artist Jo Hicks and internationally-known graffiti artist Dr Zadok worked for several days to hand-paint and spray a community-inspired mural on Upper Street.

The theme of the artwork ‘nature and gardens’ was chosen by Islington residents, following a public vote last month.

Other suggested themes included Poetry, Theatre history and Islington landmarks.

Hicks led the creative direction of the mural, which used a combination of liquid and spray paint to get the right colours and feel and is located near the Islington Square development.

Both artists take inspiration from meaningful places of local or personal relevance with Wicks also dipping into tutti-frutti colour palettes, tropical plants, archival photography and 50s print design. Meanwhile Dr Zadok brings a sense of playfulness between the real and surreal and a love of drawing flora and fauna.

As Wicks says: “This piece was in response to the neighbourhood’s desire to see nature and gardens explored, while also encouraging people to garden more and get back to our green roots.”

The pair added that they hope the mural gives people a reason to stop by or slow down while enjoying the positive effects of greenery and nature whether in real life or on a wall.