Taxidermy snakes reflect the distortions of social media and confinement of lockdown

Polly Morgan’s abstract sculptures at The Bomb Factory use nail art and taxidermy reptiles to comment on an age when our digital selves dominate our physical selves

Can a snake painted with nail art portray our need to contain, control and conceal?

Is your home a sanctuary or a snake pit? Does Instagram even matter?

How to Behave at Home is a solo exhibition by taxidermist and sculptor Polly Morgan, at Archway’s The Bomb Factory Art Foundation.

It is informed by both social media and the Covid pandemic - an age when our digital selves are experienced by more people than our physical selves

The trompe l’oeil nail artistry and decorative hide of her taxidermy snakes comment on the disparity between surface and reality - the reptiles are twisted and squeezed into restrictive forms, depicting the distortion that social media forces on our image of ourselves.

Containing them in concrete and cast polystyrene structures, she also compares the way they are forced into confined spaces to our own restrictions during lockdown.

Morgan writes: “Confined to our homes over spring, communicating via binary code, engaging with friends, lovers and family in two-dimensional hyper-reality, our avatars have taken over, increasingly shaped by the rapidly evolving social structures that dictate our lives.”

After studying taxidermy back in 2004 the 40-year-old has used the form to create unsettling still lives where the animals are observed in death instead of life.

In How To Behave At Home she combines her taxidermy skills with self-taught painting and model-making to make illusory abstract sculptures.

The exhibition runs October 14 until November 2 with a private view on October 14.

Thursday to Sunday 11am to 5pm at 9-15 Elthorne Road N19.

bombfactory.org.uk