Girls With Jokes: 'A celebration of women, comedy, and taking control of your own trajectory'

Sarah Tattersall is one of four female comics taking the stage this weekend. Archant

This weekend, four young female comedians will combine their talents at the Playmill Festival of New Writing. Girls With Jokes will take in everything from motherhood to mental health, mortgages to millenial prospects at King's Head Theatre on July 13 and 14.

Watford-based comedian Sarah Tattersall has taken her solo show on three sold-out runs in London since 2016, but, she says, "none have ended in a heart-warming dance montage… yet."

Well, it's bound to happen eventually. Perhaps her next appearance - at King's Head Theatre's Playmill Festival this weekend - could be the turning point.

Tattersall is joined for this latest show by three fellow comics; Kat Ronson, Victoria Garofalides and Katerina Robinson, all young female acts who met while touring London's comedy circuit.

"It's such a great thing to be doing this with them," adds Tattersall, "because we are all so different.

"Vic is so fun, Kat is outspoken and really quick-witted, and with Katerina there's lots of dating stories and outspoken sexual humour. We work well together as a little group. It's a friendly, positive atmosphere, which is quite nice when you think comedy is often focused on pessimistic topics."

And as for Tattersall herself? A recent Female Arts review invites us to "Think David Brent or Alan Partridge but female and fabulous." The 27-year-old, who's also an actor and writer, is happy with that. "I'll take it," she says, although she labels her comedy as "more 'perky pessimism' - I'm probably a little more cheery (than messrs Brent and Partridge)."

The group's Girls With Jokes show recently debuted at Brighton Fringe, and now it's arriving in the capital for two shows; one each this coming Saturday and Sunday (July 13 and 14). Tattersall says the concept of the show was created "as a celebration of women, comedy, and taking control of your own trajectory."

There's no compere for Girls With Jokes as such; each of the four comedians will instead remain on stage throughout, interacting with each other and taking their turns to deliver some solo material across the gig's 60 minute run-time.

Tattersall - a self-confessed 'romcom obsessive' - has also founded a theatrical production company called Funny Bird Productions this year, putting on four sell-out shows with an appearance at Edinburgh Fringe to come.

So what does she look for when it comes to the best stand-up comedy?

"It's so varied - I kind of like the observational stuff, when you hear something and you didn't know it was true until you hear it, and then you think 'how did I not realise or think about that before!?

"I've also had my family stay with me recently and they bring up these old videos of comics, (they've got) a lot of weird material; things you haven't thought of and weird little tales."

July 13 and 14 at King's Head Theatre. For more details and tickets, click here.