A decade of Saint Luke's Speakeasy

Speakeasy at St Luke's Church. Picture: Grace Braddock. Archant

On Saturday, October 5, St Luke's Church in Holloway hosted its Speakeasy comedy and music evening, marking the tenth anniversary of the event.

The church was transformed to resemble an old nightclub with candlelit tables and fairy lights illuminating the room, which set the tone for the night ahead.

Despite there being a number of stunning musical performances, the comedy was the real highlight of the evening, with punchy satire and political parody that could rival some of the best shows at the Edinburgh Fringe.

Several performers were not afraid to push boundaries which provided some unique and quirky sketches, with a particularly memorable performance from Becky Hall and Bernadette Cagnoni who sang as Jacob Rees-Mogg and his clone in top hats and tailcoats.

The combination of comedy songs, pop singalongs and the odd stirring ballad created a relaxed environment for all to enjoy.

By hosting an array of acts, including a parody sketch of a disapproving father scolding Greta Thunberg for missing school, St Luke's brought to our attention the depth of talent that local arts events offer.

While the Speakeasy enjoyed its tenth anniversary this month by delivering professional standard music and comedy, the event has certainly grown from its more humble beginnings, with Crispin Holland, the organiser and MC of the event saying: "It has evolved from a basic singalong to [a] much more polished event."

The event was launched to bring musical get togethers back in to the community according to Holland, who said: "I and some others felt that we'd lost from our society musical get togethers… which is very sad."

Although the Speakeasy is hosted by the church, the evening is popular among the wider Holloway community as well, with many long-time guests introducing new faces to the Speakeasy event.

Speaking to one first time guest, she said: "I'm having a lovely time… I like the casual nature of it and yet a lot of rehearsal has gone into it so it's actually not as casual as it seems."

Meg, a Speakeasy regular, said: "It's grown over the years. The musicians are all just brilliant, so much talent." Another guest said: "It [gets] better every year."

