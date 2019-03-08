Tash Alexander: 'It can be draining, but it's worth it'

Next month, the Head Held High project will run a free comedy workshop for young people in Islington who might be struggling in some way. Founder Tash Alexander wants to "find the funny" in people's anger and frustration; building valuable life skills along the way.

Tash Alexander's Head Held High project is into its sixth year now.

Devoted to young people who may have slipped in to the wrong crowd, or those struggling to stay focused at school, or those experiencing problems at home; her goal is to help youngsters unlock their potential through a variety of workshops.

Alexander hopes to take the project London-wide, but for now Head Held High is at its strongest in Islington. The latest batch of young people to benefit from the programme will pass through in July, as she runs a free, week-long comedy workshop at Platform Youth Hub.

"It gives people confidence through comedy," says Alexander - who is a comedian, writer and actor in her own right.

"Stand Up For Yourself encourages them to express themselves; to get what they are angry about out there, and to see if we can find the funny in it.

"We will get together on Monday (July 22), and over the week they will be learning about presentation skills, assertive behaviour, how to write a joke, microphone techniques and building confidence. By the Friday they will do a live five-minute performance.

"It can get quite intense, but it's such an achievement at the end of the week. It teaches our people about achieving a goal."

Alexander works closely with local schools, youth offending teams and pupil referral units in the borough as she runs both group events and one-to-one sessions.

While Stand Up For Yourself is more creative and expressive in its nature, other Head Held High workshops offer CV support and career advice for those seeking it.

Head Held High has also struck up an effective partnership with the Ben Kinsella Trust - a charity fronting up to knife crime after the tragic death of schoolboy Ben, in Islington, back in 2008.

"The Trust brings the whole area of anti-knife crime in to it," says Alexander. "They show the impact it has on the families; hitting them hard with the reality and the facts of it all.

"(Meanwhile) we hit them with the whole - 'if you're going to carry on like this, you won't have a fulfilling life.' Together we motivate them to move their lives forward."

Alexander says her project is about "getting to the core of the person," and that despite sometimes running three programmes at the same time, she feels there is more to do.

So what's the most rewarding part of her job?

"It's that moment where you see the change," says Alexander, passionately.

"Where they break through the bravado and actually come out of their comfort zone, then try something new and feel challenged. It's seeing the true 14 or 15-year-old behind the big man or big woman façade.

"We come out (of a session) drained, but it's worth it."

Stand Up For Yourself, July 22-26 at Platform Youth Hub. For more information, click here.