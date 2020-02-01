Search

'Anti-Valentine's' comedy Lovepuke at the Hen and Chickens

PUBLISHED: 09:33 01 February 2020 | UPDATED: 09:33 01 February 2020

Lovepuke is on at the Hen and Chickens from February 11-15. Picture: Amy Taylor Productions

Lovepuke is on at the Hen and Chickens from February 11-15. Picture: Amy Taylor Productions

Amy Taylor Productions

As part of a five-day run of a new comedy production, a special "traffic light" performance (single, in a relationship or 'it's complicated') will be staged on Valentine's Day.

The cast of Lovepuke. Picture: Amy Taylor ProductionsThe cast of Lovepuke. Picture: Amy Taylor Productions

Three couples, three sets of folding chairs, three relationships - Lovepuke is written by screenwriter Duncan Sarkies, whose credits include episodes of Flight of the Conchords and What we do in the Shadows.

Lovepuke looks at the good, bad and ugly of love, sex and relationships, and runs from February 11-15 at 7.15pm (plus February 15 2.45pm) at The Hen and Chickens in Highbury. Tickets are £15.

In the play, Gen has given up on relationships and watches the people around her scramble to keep theirs together - or so she thinks.

Producer Amy Taylor said: "So whether you're single, in a relationship, or it's 'complicated', there's every reason to leave the house this Valentine's Day - in fact, Lovepuke are holding a special 'traffic light' performance on Friday, February 14. All are welcome, grab a sticker and mingle with the cast in the bar after the show."

The cast includes Alex Dowding, Aimee Olivia, Tom Cray, Gabriella Guymer-Davies, Sam Rees-Baylis, Emma Pallett, Jodie Sully and Sulin Hasso. The show is directed by Oli Robinson, with production by Amy Toledano.

