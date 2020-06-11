Search

Care leavers to perform socially distanced play exploring the pandemic

PUBLISHED: 11:14 11 June 2020 | UPDATED: 11:14 11 June 2020

The Big House’s Ballad of Corona V will limit audience members to six per scene with social distancing for actors and spectators

Islington youth theatre The Big House is staging a “socially distanced” live show this autumn reflecting on the global pandemic.

Set in London 2020, The Ballad of Corona V opens in October at their base in Englefield Road and is billed as an “immediate, darkly comic response to the Covid-19 crisis”.

The play will adhere to social distancing rules for both the young performers and audience members who are limited to six per scene with staggered start times.

Feted for vibrant shows such as Bullet Tongue, The Big House works with young people leaving care.

Founder Maggie Norris, who directs David Watson’s play with and music by Jammz, said: “Never have the voices of our young people been so critical, yet they are hugely at risk of not being heard. The COVID-19 crisis has impacted us all in different ways and we are not “all in this together”. We will be addressing the harsh reality of what has happened in this pandemic to some of the city’s most marginalised young people.”

Watson added: “It will be a long time before the dust has settled on the Covid Crisis. This Open House project is an early opportunity to take stock. Much like the young people who’ll inform it, we envisage it will be immediate, funny, angry and, hopefully, hopeful.”

The Big House is both a theatre space and a centre for alternative learning to help often vulnerable young people leaving care transition to independence.

Working with mainly BAME youngsters, they offer training, workshops and long term pastoral support to unleash care leavers’ creativity and build their aspirations while giving them a platform to speak about the issues affecting them.

Success stories have included helping them to secure university places and agents, and launch careers in the tv, film and theatre industry.

The Ballad of Corona V previews from October 28 at The Big House, 151 Englefield Road N1.

ticketsource.co.uk/thebighouse

Box office: 0333 666 4466.

