Little Angel Theatre offers storytime and craft activities

PUBLISHED: 15:20 30 March 2020 | UPDATED: 15:20 30 March 2020

The Little Angel Theatre. Picture: Joshua Thurston

The renowned Islington puppet theatre uploads storytime and puppet-making videos online and asks for donations to stay afloat

Since 1961, the Little Angel Theatre has welcomed excited children through the doors of a former Temperance hall to see its magical puppet shows.

Now that the community theatre in Dagmar Passage has closed its doors, they are encouraging children to create and perform their own puppet shows at home.

Staff and artists have recorded a range of stay-at-home activities and stories to keep children entertained during the lockdown.

They replace the free weekly crafternoon sessions that the theatre ran for Islington residents.

Tips for starting a crafting collection, and how to make Three Little Pigs and Elves and The Shoemaker puppets are already online. Children can upload pictures of their completed makes to the website.

Performers are also recording daily storytelling sessions told to camera.

Puss In Boots, by Samuel Dutton (The Further Adventures of the Owl and the Pussy-cat) and an object theatre-filled rendition of Little Red Riding Hood told by Lori Hopkins are already online, accompanied by a guide for doing activities at home.

From learning to make a cat puppet using origami, to cutting out and decorating paper dolls to take on an adventure, activities are aimed at 3-11 year olds and use simple materials that can be found around the home.

“We have had an overwhelming amount of support from the artists,” said

Little Angel Theatre’s Artistic Director Samantha Lane, who is uploading a daily video about making a small scale puppet show with her own children using things you can find at home.

“The impact of COVID-19 is a critical threat to our

venue, and we are doing everything in our power to overcome it. Most of our funding comes from people coming to see our shows. Without these performances, the majority of our income is gone. We are determined to reopen to bring back our artistic and community programmes, look after our cherished buildings and remain accessible to all.” All resources are offered free although if supporters can give a small donation - even £1 or £2 - it will help the theatre to survive the period of closure.

“Any donation, large or small, will help us overcome this threat and ensure our future. Thank you for believing in us,” added Ms Lane.

littleangeltheatre.com

Coronavirus: 141 cases of Covid 19 in Islington – as UK death toll rises to 1,228

A person with a gloved hand uses an escalator in Baker Street Underground Station in London after Sean O'Callaghan, Assistant Chief Constable at British Transport Police, said only those making essential journeys for work should be using the Tube and rail network. Picture: Luciana Guerra

Coronavirus: Whittington Hospital temporarily suspends home birthing services and closes children’s inpatient ward

The Whittington Hospital in North London. Picture: Steve Parsons/PA Wire

Coronavirus death: Former St Aloysius’ College pupil who lived in Kentish Town dies of suspected Covid-19

Adam Sullivan. Picture: Contributed

‘Disgusting’ spate of incidents sees people coughed on in Islington amid coronavirus pandemic

PICTURE POSED BY MODEL. A woman coughs. Picture: PA Images

Heroic Whittington A&E workers urge people to ‘stay home’ after being brought to tears by Clap for Carers applause

Doctors and nurses from the Whittington's A&E department ask people to stay at home. Picture: Anna Sweeney

