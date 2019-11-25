Search

Advanced search

Review: Acosta Danza - Evolution at Sadler's Wells

PUBLISHED: 11:58 25 November 2019 | UPDATED: 11:58 25 November 2019

Acosta Danza: Evolution at Sadler's Wells. Picture: Enrique Smith Soto.

Acosta Danza: Evolution at Sadler's Wells. Picture: Enrique Smith Soto.

(Kike) Enrique Smith Soto

Carlos Acosta, 46, has retired from classical ballet but the former Royal Ballet star retains his devoted fans who want to glimpse (in Rooster) their hero before he takes over as director of Birmingham Royal Ballet in January 2020.

Acosta Danza: Evolution at Sadler's Wells. Picture: Johan Persson.Acosta Danza: Evolution at Sadler's Wells. Picture: Johan Persson.

The street kid from Havana founded Acosta Danza with the aim of raising the profile of Cuban talent around the world. In four short years the dream has become a troupe of 20 fabulous dancers with their own particular talents which melds all styles of dance from classical to hip-hop.

Their extensive and eclectic repertoire is perfectly demonstrated by Evolution's programme of four pieces. It opens with Satori, the first major work choreographed by company member Raul Reinoso. Very powerful visually, with swathes of billowing purple silk which hangs behind and drapes over the dancers, most outstanding of whom is the Amazonian, shaven-headed, Zeleidy Crespo.

Paysage, Soudain, la nuit is by Swedish choreographer Pontus Lidberg and focuses on Cuban culture through rumba, a genre of traditional Cuban music with African roots.The exuberant romp among the hayfields is hugely enjoyable.

The third piece, Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui's Faun is already familiar to Sadlers Wells audiences. Inspired by Nijinky's 1912 ballet L'apres midi d'un faune and set to Debussy's original score, Faun has additional music by Nitin Sawhney and features Carlos Luis Bianco and Zeleidy Crespo in some stunningly sensual dancing.

Finally, Rooster, set to the songs recorded by the Rolling Stones (Little Red Rooster, Paint it Black, Ruby Tuesday et al) is a celebration of the music and of the times. Finally we see Acosta on the stage: there he is preening, swaggering and jumping, every inch Mick Jagger.

Rating: 4/5.

Most Read

Islington North MP Jeremy Corbyn is the country’s lowest expenses claimer

Islington North MP Jeremy Corbyn

Knifeman who fought ‘violently’ with Islington police jailed

Two teenage boys from Romford and Forest Gate have been arrested on suspicion of drug-driving and failing to stop for police. Picture: Met Police

‘A new low’ for fed up neighbours in Holloway as they watch drug user defecate on their doorstep

Shelburne Road. Picture: Google Maps

Newham, Islington and Hackney councils failed vulnerable homeless man before his death, review finds

A stock image of a homeless man sleeping in a doorway. Picture: PA

General Election 2019: Legalise cannabis to ‘starve’ Islington gangs of cash, say Lib Dem hopefuls

Lib Dem election hopefuls for Islington north and south, Nick Wakeling and Kate Pothalingam. Picture: Lucas Cumiskey

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Islington North MP Jeremy Corbyn is the country’s lowest expenses claimer

Islington North MP Jeremy Corbyn

Knifeman who fought ‘violently’ with Islington police jailed

Two teenage boys from Romford and Forest Gate have been arrested on suspicion of drug-driving and failing to stop for police. Picture: Met Police

‘A new low’ for fed up neighbours in Holloway as they watch drug user defecate on their doorstep

Shelburne Road. Picture: Google Maps

Newham, Islington and Hackney councils failed vulnerable homeless man before his death, review finds

A stock image of a homeless man sleeping in a doorway. Picture: PA

General Election 2019: Legalise cannabis to ‘starve’ Islington gangs of cash, say Lib Dem hopefuls

Lib Dem election hopefuls for Islington north and south, Nick Wakeling and Kate Pothalingam. Picture: Lucas Cumiskey

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Arsenal fans call for action in damning statement after poor start to the season

Arsenal manager Unai Emery on the touchline during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: Yui Mok/PA

Montemurro praises Arsenal Women’s maturity in Liverpool win

Arsenal Manager, Joe Montemurro during the Women's League Cup match at Meadow Park, London. Picture: Bradley Collyer/PA

Arsenal Women’s Mead: ‘We have to keep putting pressure on Man City and Chelsea’

Beth Mead of Arsenal during Arsenal Women vs West Ham United Women, Barclays FA Women's Super League Football at Meadow Park on 8th September 2019

Review: Acosta Danza - Evolution at Sadler’s Wells

Acosta Danza: Evolution at Sadler's Wells. Picture: Enrique Smith Soto.

Knifeman who fought ‘violently’ with Islington police jailed

Two teenage boys from Romford and Forest Gate have been arrested on suspicion of drug-driving and failing to stop for police. Picture: Met Police
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists