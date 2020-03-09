Review; Corpse! at Park Theatre

Enjoyable farcical thriller sees multi-tasking Tom York take on plenty of costume changes in an ingeniously convoluted plot

In Gerald Moon's 1983 macabre farce, Evelyn Farrant is a thespian, a twin and a man at the centre of one of the funniest and enjoyable comedy-thrillers for years.

This review will give few hints of who or how, other than to say it is one of the most convoluted, carefully constructed and ingenious of plots.

Set on the eve of Edward VIII's abdication speech, Evelyn is nursing a jealous grudge against his rich and successful twin brother that is only matched by the size of his supremely confident persona.

He is compelled to a dark decision to murder his twin and inherit the family fortune - cue bodies, a gun, and multiple costume changes aided by a revolving set.

A louche and gloriously camp character, he lives in down-at heel Soho lodgings run by a widowed landlady who hankers for the benefits of the connubial life that has been so recently snatched from her.

Felicity Duncan's genius comic creation ("As I was only saying the other day to my friend at the foot clinic") the rotund and gullible Mrs McGee, is worth the price of the ticket alone.

Evelyn hires the services of Major Powell; a petty criminal, conman, ne'er do well and liar (played by the wonderful Paul Kemp) with the rich sort of Irish accent that delivers lines like "I have a tirst that you could photograph".

Tom York (notably seen in BBC's Poldark) plays Evelyn and his twin Rupert with an energy that draws the intoxicated audience along with him

Clive Brill's direction is ingenious, the dialogue hilarious and the comic timing to the millisecond. There can be no better way to escape the winter blues.

4/5 stars