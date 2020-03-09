Search

Advanced search

Review; Corpse! at Park Theatre

PUBLISHED: 10:29 09 March 2020 | UPDATED: 10:29 09 March 2020

Tom York in Corpse at Park Theatre picture credit Ann Urik

Tom York in Corpse at Park Theatre picture credit Ann Urik

Archant

Enjoyable farcical thriller sees multi-tasking Tom York take on plenty of costume changes in an ingeniously convoluted plot

In Gerald Moon's 1983 macabre farce, Evelyn Farrant is a thespian, a twin and a man at the centre of one of the funniest and enjoyable comedy-thrillers for years.

This review will give few hints of who or how, other than to say it is one of the most convoluted, carefully constructed and ingenious of plots.

Set on the eve of Edward VIII's abdication speech, Evelyn is nursing a jealous grudge against his rich and successful twin brother that is only matched by the size of his supremely confident persona.

He is compelled to a dark decision to murder his twin and inherit the family fortune - cue bodies, a gun, and multiple costume changes aided by a revolving set.

You may also want to watch:

A louche and gloriously camp character, he lives in down-at heel Soho lodgings run by a widowed landlady who hankers for the benefits of the connubial life that has been so recently snatched from her.

Felicity Duncan's genius comic creation ("As I was only saying the other day to my friend at the foot clinic") the rotund and gullible Mrs McGee, is worth the price of the ticket alone.

Evelyn hires the services of Major Powell; a petty criminal, conman, ne'er do well and liar (played by the wonderful Paul Kemp) with the rich sort of Irish accent that delivers lines like "I have a tirst that you could photograph".

Tom York (notably seen in BBC's Poldark) plays Evelyn and his twin Rupert with an energy that draws the intoxicated audience along with him

Clive Brill's direction is ingenious, the dialogue hilarious and the comic timing to the millisecond. There can be no better way to escape the winter blues.

4/5 stars

Most Read

‘Almighty crash’ as roof of Arsenal Tavern in Finsbury Park collapses

The roof collapsed at the Arsenal Tavern on Sunday, March 8. Picture: Jane Robertson

Coronavirus: No Islington cases of Covid-19 as Old Street students test negative and return to school

A stock image of people wearing face masks on the Tube. Picture: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire.

Arteta and Arsenal’s inverted full-back: How it works, the pros and the cons

Dan Mountney takes a look at Mikel Arteta's inverted full-back system. Picture: PA

Find out why this toilet is an important piece of Islington’s gay history at museum exhibition from Saturday

The public toilets in Highbury Fields were a cottaging hotspot in the 1960s. Picture: Islington Museum

‘Universal Credit should be abolished’: Housing chief condemns welfare reform as rent arrears continue to rise

File image of a job centre. Picture: Nick Ansell/PA Archive

Most Read

‘Almighty crash’ as roof of Arsenal Tavern in Finsbury Park collapses

The roof collapsed at the Arsenal Tavern on Sunday, March 8. Picture: Jane Robertson

Coronavirus: No Islington cases of Covid-19 as Old Street students test negative and return to school

A stock image of people wearing face masks on the Tube. Picture: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire.

Arteta and Arsenal’s inverted full-back: How it works, the pros and the cons

Dan Mountney takes a look at Mikel Arteta's inverted full-back system. Picture: PA

Find out why this toilet is an important piece of Islington’s gay history at museum exhibition from Saturday

The public toilets in Highbury Fields were a cottaging hotspot in the 1960s. Picture: Islington Museum

‘Universal Credit should be abolished’: Housing chief condemns welfare reform as rent arrears continue to rise

File image of a job centre. Picture: Nick Ansell/PA Archive

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Arteta and Arsenal’s inverted full-back: How it works, the pros and the cons

Dan Mountney takes a look at Mikel Arteta's inverted full-back system. Picture: PA

Coronavirus: No Islington cases of Covid-19 as Old Street students test negative and return to school

A stock image of people wearing face masks on the Tube. Picture: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire.

Review; Corpse! at Park Theatre

Tom York in Corpse at Park Theatre picture credit Ann Urik

‘Almighty crash’ as roof of Arsenal Tavern in Finsbury Park collapses

The roof collapsed at the Arsenal Tavern on Sunday, March 8. Picture: Jane Robertson

MCC to host history of women’s cricket event

A selection of items which will be on display as the MCC celebrates the evolution of women's cricket (pic Clare Skinner/MCC)
Drive 24