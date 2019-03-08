Search

Advanced search

Thomas Dowdeswell: It's time we looked outside of the box

PUBLISHED: 15:00 01 May 2019

Thomas Dowdeswell. Picture: Paul Samuel White.

Thomas Dowdeswell. Picture: Paul Samuel White.

Archant

Bristol artist Thomas Dowdeswell’s first solo exhibition in London is now underway at Cass Art Islington. Here, he talks to us about his inspiration for the show, which is called The Age of People Who Live With Their Heads in Boxes.

An example of the work featured in Dowdeswell's latest art show. Picture: Paul Samuel White.An example of the work featured in Dowdeswell's latest art show. Picture: Paul Samuel White.

“This is 'the age of people who live with their heads in boxes' where people walk the streets with their heads buried in their phones. Where people immerse themselves in barriers to the outside world; where opinions are driven and led.”

Thomas Dowdeswell is discussing the landscape from which the idea for his first London solo exhibition has developed.

The Bristol-based contemporary artist is addressing political events across the globe for this show, which began on Tuesday (April 30) at Cass Art on Colebrooke Row.

The Age of People Who Live With Their Heads in Boxes will continue until Sunday, May 12.

The show runs at Cass Art until May 12. Picture: Paul Samuel White.The show runs at Cass Art until May 12. Picture: Paul Samuel White.

Consisting of brightly coloured paintings, drawings and sculptures often featuring figures with their heads – you guessed it – in boxes, the artist is seeking to trigger a debate on populism, narcissism and the uncertainties of the future through his surrealist output.

Through his work, Dowdeswell is also imploring people everywhere to imagine a world free of these boxes.

He continues: “If we are brave enough and determined enough to remove our heads from these boxes, then we can realise that we have a wealth of shared experiences; that our similarities far outweigh our differences.”

You may also want to watch:

The Age of People… has evolved from Dowdeswell's other projects from recent years – most significantly the 'American Series' – which featured medium and large-scale paintings centred on the uncertainties of the new world order.

Like this current series, much of his previous figurative work has involved figures with abstract faces.

“The framework for this exhibition formed out of a duo of concepts – identity and the definition of a box,” explains Dowdeswell.

“Who are the strangers we pass on the street; could they be potential enemies or potential friends; what are their values, what do they hide?

“Over time I also began considering what a box represents. A box could be a room, or a dwelling or a set of either protecting or entrapping walls.

“It could be a television or a screen – some form of escapism. It could be a gallery or display case. It could be a covering or a mask.”

The exhibition, which features around 17 paintings, 15 drawings, two sculptures and some 'war and peace wallpaper' offers plenty of variety and scope for thought.

“It's an interesting mix,” adds Dowdeswell, “some are fairly open and simple pieces, while others are very surreal and abstract.

“My aim is to make them engaging and thought-provoking for the broadest range of people, and to consider the dangers of prejudice.”

The exhibition continues at Cass Art, 66-67 Colebrooke Row, N1 8AB until May 12; thomasdowdeswell.com.

Most Read

‘Cheeky’ Bella, 3, dies after tummy ache – leaving devastated Canonbury family to crowdfund funeral costs

Three-year-old Bella died of unknown causes earlier this month and her family are crowdfunding to cover the funeral costs

Islington North MP Jeremy Corbyn is the country’s lowest expenses claimer

Islington North MP Jeremy Corbyn

M. Manze closes: Chapel Market punters ‘terribly sad’ as historic pie and mash shop closes

Pictures from M.Manzie which is closing down. Picture: Hayleigh Longman

Marks and Spencer takes Islington Council to court because it wants to sell alcohol from 8am not 9am

A view of Hill House from Junction Road. Picture: Google Maps

Junction Road Crash: Moped driver sent ‘flying through the air’ after Archway collision

A moped driver was hit by a car in Junction Road. Picture: Google Maps

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘Cheeky’ Bella, 3, dies after tummy ache – leaving devastated Canonbury family to crowdfund funeral costs

Three-year-old Bella died of unknown causes earlier this month and her family are crowdfunding to cover the funeral costs

Islington North MP Jeremy Corbyn is the country’s lowest expenses claimer

Islington North MP Jeremy Corbyn

M. Manze closes: Chapel Market punters ‘terribly sad’ as historic pie and mash shop closes

Pictures from M.Manzie which is closing down. Picture: Hayleigh Longman

Marks and Spencer takes Islington Council to court because it wants to sell alcohol from 8am not 9am

A view of Hill House from Junction Road. Picture: Google Maps

Junction Road Crash: Moped driver sent ‘flying through the air’ after Archway collision

A moped driver was hit by a car in Junction Road. Picture: Google Maps

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Aaron Ramsey’s Arsenal career over after Unai Emery confirms Juventus-bound midfielder will miss rest of the season

Arsenal's Aaron Ramsey applauds the fans after the final whistle. Picture: Adam Davy/PA Archive/PA Images

Thomas Dowdeswell: It’s time we looked outside of the box

Thomas Dowdeswell. Picture: Paul Samuel White.

Holloway sister runs 12 marathons in 12 months to support male suicide charity

Emma Cooper running the Manchester Marathon. Picture: Supplied

Album review: Bear’s Den – So That You Might Hear Me

The album cover for the new album from Bear's Den: So That You Might Hear Me.

Editor’s comment: Giant staircase is not a hill worth dying on

TfL's plans for the new-look Old Street station entrance. Islington Council is still choosing a design for the public space. Picture: TfL, ISLINGTON COUNCIL, HACKNEY COUNCIL
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists