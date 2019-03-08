Six of the best: places to party this Paddy’s Day

Picture: Patrick Fore on Unsplash. Archant

London sure knows how to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day – we’re mad for it. Let’s get craicing (awful, I know) with six of the best events celebrating the Emerald Isle in Hackney and Islington.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Howl at the Moon is hosting a two-day Paddy's festival in Hoxton. Picture: Howl at the Moon Facebook. Howl at the Moon is hosting a two-day Paddy's festival in Hoxton. Picture: Howl at the Moon Facebook.

Howl at the Moon

This friendly pub is taking over the neighbouring Hoxton Trust Community Gardens for a Paddy’s Day extravaganza on March 16 and 17. Rugby fans can watch the final act of the Six Nations with a crisp pint of Guinness, there will be street food, live music from traditional Irish bands and a heated marquee in case the weather refuses to play ball. The event is dog-friendly and, in a spot of useless trivia, Arctic Monkeys once filmed a music video at this pub – so it’s got the Alex Turner seal of approval.

March 16 and 17, Howl at the Moon, Hoxton Street, N1 6SH, from 12pm-10pm. Tickets are £10 and you can get them here.

Homeboy

Homeboy take your Paddy’s Day and raise you a Paddy’s Week. This new Essex Road hangout specialises in modern Irish hospitality, and they’ll be serving drinks from guest Irish brands like Slane Whiskey, Jaw Box Gin and Silkie Whiskey between March 13 and 17. On the Sunday, Homeboy will offer a boozy brunch of classic Irish comfort food, with cocktails, DJs and live music throughout the day.

March 13-17, Homeboy, 108 Essex Road, N1 8LX. More details here.

The Sun Tavern

This one works best if you press play on One Step Beyond by Madness right about now. Suggs, yep – the Suggs – is at The Sun Tavern on Paddy’s Day to play a rowdy DJ set in to the early hours. Before all that, the pub has teamed up with Slane Irish Whiskey to offer three special cocktails (although they also have 150 other whiskies), there will be live music from a Ceilidh band and complimentary oysters from Oyster Boy. The pub is also known for its vast selection of the Irish spirit Poitin.

The Sun Tavern, 441 Bethnal Green Road, E2 0AN. More details here.

Faltering Fullback

Few Irish pubs in London are in the same league as Finsbury Park’s Faltering Fullback. Known for its fantastic atmosphere come rugby matchdays, head over this Saturday for the Wales vs Ireland game and soak in the excitement, then return for a couple of pints of Guinness in the Fullback’s lovely garden on Paddy’s Day itself.

Faltering Fullback, 19 Perth Road, Finsbury Park, N4 3HB

The Macbeth

Some say The Macbeth’s It’s Always Sunny quiz is harder than a round of Chardee MacDennis. You can find out for yourself at their Paddy’s Day special, where you’ll answer questions about the gang as you bid to take first place and claim your prize of an actual Rum Ham – genuinely. It’s time to reignite the rivalry and don’t forget to bring your team’s Wildcard!

It’s Always Sunny – Paddy’s Day Quiz at The Macbeth, 70 Hoxton Street, N1 6LP. Tickets are £4, and are available here.

The Auld Shillelagh

In 2015, The Irish Times named The Auld Shillelagh the most authentic Irish pub in the world (outside Ireland), so you kind of know these guys are on to something good, here. First opened in 1991 and still a huge draw for Irish people seeking some home comforts, this cosy little boozer has a lovely charm and pulls some of the best pints of Guinness in the whole city. There’s no better time to discover Shillelagh than Paddy’s Day weekend…

The Auld Shillelagh, 105 Stoke Newington Church St, N16 0UD