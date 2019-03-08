10 things to try at M&S Archway Foodhall this summer

Marks & Spencer is opening its newest Foodhall on Wednesday June 19 at 10am.

Its store manager, Jessica Edwards, gives her top picks from their product range to try this summer.

1. Alfresco dining

The longer evenings are here, so now's the time to make the most of alfresco dining. New additions to our Grill range will be front and centre in store, like Our Best Ever Burger with cheese (£3.50).

2. Food on the Move

This summer we've launched a new Food on the Move range. The Katsu Chicken Sandwich (£3.30) is my favourite. If you like spice, our Vindaloo Sandwich (£3) is also one to try.

3. Click & Collect

We will provide Click & Collect so you can order anything on M&S.com and have it ready and waiting at our store the next day. So if you need something to wear for a last minute BBQ, don't stress! From sandals and hats, to shorts and dresses - you can get it all from us!

4. Easy family food

Weekends are sacred and sometimes you need something for the family which you can just pop in the oven - our Rich Steak Lasagne (£6) or Wood Fired Pizzas (£5) are perfect sharers.

5.Go vegan

Our vegan Plant Kitchen range has got even better, with some exciting new additions. Perfect for picnics, the Churros (£4) and Not'zarella Sticks (£3) are a regular feature in my own fridge.

6. Fresh fruit and veg

Our aisles will also be filled to the brim with fresh fruit and vegetables, many of which are grown by British farmers. Our exclusive Red Diamond Strawberries (£2) have just come into season - they're a special, super sweet variety which I think really capture the taste of summer.

7. A crowd pleaser

For those with a sweet tooth, our Best Ever Trifle (£5) is the ultimate crowd pleaser - filled with rich vanilla custard, cream, sponge and a raspberry curd.

8. Picnic food

Our Best Ever Quiche Lorraine (£4) has just launched and is ideal for a summer picnic. Handcrafted, it's made with an exclusive new cheese pastry, deep-filled with free range egg and double cream and topped with Gruyère and mature Cheddar cheese, Applewood-smoked bacon and caramelised onions.

9. Summer wines

No BBQ should be without a bottle of crisp Rosé. Our range of wines will include great everyday value Rosé, including Le Dame en Rosé (£6).

10. Freshly baked goods

Our in-store bakery will provide delicious fresh bread, cakes and pastries. From perfectly crisp sourdough loaves, to focaccia, croissants and doughnuts.

The new store on Highgate Hill will be open Monday - Friday 7am - 10pm, Saturday 8am-9pm and on Sunday, 10am - 4pm.