Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter
Ad Feature

10 things to try at M&S Archway Foodhall this summer

PUBLISHED: 11:21 12 June 2019 | UPDATED: 11:32 12 June 2019

Get set for a sizzling summer BBQ with M&S Foodhall's Grill range

Get set for a sizzling summer BBQ with M&S Foodhall's Grill range

Archant

Prepare for summer with these suggested purchases from the new M&S Foodhall in Archway

Marks & Spencer is opening its newest Foodhall on Wednesday June 19 at 10am.

Its store manager, Jessica Edwards, gives her top picks from their product range to try this summer.

1. Alfresco dining

The longer evenings are here, so now's the time to make the most of alfresco dining. New additions to our Grill range will be front and centre in store, like Our Best Ever Burger with cheese (£3.50).

2. Food on the Move

This summer we've launched a new Food on the Move range. The Katsu Chicken Sandwich (£3.30) is my favourite. If you like spice, our Vindaloo Sandwich (£3) is also one to try.

3. Click & Collect

We will provide Click & Collect so you can order anything on M&S.com and have it ready and waiting at our store the next day. So if you need something to wear for a last minute BBQ, don't stress! From sandals and hats, to shorts and dresses - you can get it all from us!

4. Easy family food

Weekends are sacred and sometimes you need something for the family which you can just pop in the oven - our Rich Steak Lasagne (£6) or Wood Fired Pizzas (£5) are perfect sharers.

5.Go vegan

You may also want to watch:

Our vegan Plant Kitchen range has got even better, with some exciting new additions. Perfect for picnics, the Churros (£4) and Not'zarella Sticks (£3) are a regular feature in my own fridge.

6. Fresh fruit and veg

Our aisles will also be filled to the brim with fresh fruit and vegetables, many of which are grown by British farmers. Our exclusive Red Diamond Strawberries (£2) have just come into season - they're a special, super sweet variety which I think really capture the taste of summer.

7. A crowd pleaser

For those with a sweet tooth, our Best Ever Trifle (£5) is the ultimate crowd pleaser - filled with rich vanilla custard, cream, sponge and a raspberry curd.

8. Picnic food

Our Best Ever Quiche Lorraine (£4) has just launched and is ideal for a summer picnic. Handcrafted, it's made with an exclusive new cheese pastry, deep-filled with free range egg and double cream and topped with Gruyère and mature Cheddar cheese, Applewood-smoked bacon and caramelised onions.

9. Summer wines

No BBQ should be without a bottle of crisp Rosé. Our range of wines will include great everyday value Rosé, including Le Dame en Rosé (£6).

10. Freshly baked goods

Our in-store bakery will provide delicious fresh bread, cakes and pastries. From perfectly crisp sourdough loaves, to focaccia, croissants and doughnuts.

The new store on Highgate Hill will be open Monday - Friday 7am - 10pm, Saturday 8am-9pm and on Sunday, 10am - 4pm.

Promoted Content

10 things to try at M&S Archway Foodhall this summer

Get set for a sizzling summer BBQ with M&S Foodhall's Grill range

Prepare for summer with these suggested purchases from the new M&S Foodhall in Archway

Newsletter Sign Up

Islington Gazette twice-weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Most read

'Teenager' stabs young mother in front of her son, 3, in Caedmon Road

Christel was stabbed while pushing her son , 3, in his buggy. Picture: Supplied

Teen shot and stabbed in broad daylight Pooles Park attack, off Seven Sisters Road

The crime scene. Picture: @999London

Video Green Lanes fire: Three people in hospital after early-morning house fire between patisserie and pizzeria

A man was rescued from the second floor of a house in Green Lanes during a fire on Monday morning. Picture: Maxime Downe

City Roads: Islington's charity-run drug and alcohol detox centre shuts after 41 years, citing lack of funding

City Roads was run by Cranstoun. Picture: Will Abbott

Old Street fraudster who targeted 'vulnerable, elderly victims' jailed

[Musthafa Ali (l) and Mizan Ali (r)] have been jailed for defrauding elderly victims. Picture: Met Police
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Islington Gazette
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now
Local Guide

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘Teenager’ stabs young mother in front of her son, 3, in Caedmon Road

Christel was stabbed while pushing her son , 3, in his buggy. Picture: Supplied

Teen shot and stabbed in broad daylight Pooles Park attack, off Seven Sisters Road

The crime scene. Picture: @999London

Green Lanes fire: Three people in hospital after early-morning house fire between patisserie and pizzeria

A man was rescued from the second floor of a house in Green Lanes during a fire on Monday morning. Picture: Maxime Downe

City Roads: Islington’s charity-run drug and alcohol detox centre shuts after 41 years, citing lack of funding

City Roads was run by Cranstoun. Picture: Will Abbott

Old Street fraudster who targeted ‘vulnerable, elderly victims’ jailed

[Musthafa Ali (l) and Mizan Ali (r)] have been jailed for defrauding elderly victims. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Finsbury Park youngster aims to inspire girls into softball

Finsbury Park's Rose Bhanji

Robert Blair School: Cally primary celebrates after Oftsed rates it ‘Good’

Robert Blair pupils celebrate Ofsted results. Picture: Robert Blair

Arsenal’s Roord earns Dutch World Cup rewards

A general view of the match ball during the FIFA Women's World Cup (pic John Walton/PA)

Arsenal transfer rumours: Italian football writer Matthew Santangelo on Gunners targets Joachim Andersen and Dennis Praet

Sampdoria's Dennis Praet (centre) celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game with team-mates during the pre-season friendly match at the Aviva Stadium, Dublin. Picture: Niall Carson/PA

King Square cleaner honoured as best in borough after ‘exemplary work’

Caretaker of the Year 2019. From left: Head of Neighbourhood Services; Caretaker of the Year Francis Oduro; Pearly King of Finsbury John Walters and George Sharkey GMB Branch Secretary. Picture: Jamie Smith
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists