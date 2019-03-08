Check your plumbing and heating regularly to avoid this happening to you too…

Regular check ups of your boiler and central heating could save your life Picture: Getty Images Archant

Director of Tradeforce Gas & Heating Michael Charalambous gives his professional insight into gas boiler and central heating repairs

If left unchecked, a faulty boiler can become a hazard, advises Michael Charalambous, Director of Tradeforce Gas & Heating Picture: Parliamentary Review If left unchecked, a faulty boiler can become a hazard, advises Michael Charalambous, Director of Tradeforce Gas & Heating Picture: Parliamentary Review

There are many risks of a dodgey heating system. One unlucky homeowner had been getting headaches and feeling nauseous when he phoned Tradeforce Gas & Heating, fearing a gas leakage. The qualified engineers who arrived found numerous mistakes had been made during the installation process: there were no access panels, it did not conform with gas regulations and the boiler flue was not clipped correctly. These problems had caused the flue to clog with water and rust throughout, letting carbon monoxide leak out.

All was remedied as a matter of urgency by Tradeforce Gas & Heating. To stop you from facing a similar nightmare, here is some useful, and potentially lifesaving advice from the company's director, Michael Charalambous.

How often should I maintain my boiler?

Tradeforce Gas & Heating featured in the Parliamentary Review on 28 March 2019 Picture: Parliamentary Review Tradeforce Gas & Heating featured in the Parliamentary Review on 28 March 2019 Picture: Parliamentary Review

According to Michael, an annual service is a good idea to ensure your central heating will take you all the way through the colder months without it breaking down and leaving you freezing indoors. A general check-up will cover the full status of all parts of your heating system and help nip any faults in the bud before they get worse. "Users should be aware that regular maintenance ensures your system works much more efficiently," he says. "We accept that even with servicing and checking your system annually, problems still arise, so opting for a local company with good recommendations and strong customer service support will ensure your issue is resolved to a quick and professional standard."

He also recommends servicing your boiler in spring or summer. This way you will get a quicker response and when winter does arrive, you are less likely to experience any domestic or commercial emergencies. Heating specialists are in much higher demand and boiler repair costs can shoot up during colder weather; at Tradeforce Gas & Heating prices can be over ten per cent higher in winter than in summer.

How much do boiler repairs cost?

Tradeforce Gas & Heating engineers provide all heating and boiler maintenance services Picture: Parliamentary Review Tradeforce Gas & Heating engineers provide all heating and boiler maintenance services Picture: Parliamentary Review

Prices for boiler maintenance can vary tremendously because of the huge range of problems that can occur. "Costs can range from anything as little as £10 to £250," says Michael. "It depends on which part of the system needs servicing, similar to when you go to service a car. Things can go electrically or the parts carrying water can break."

Why is boiler maintenance necessary?

Boiler maintenance is important to unearth any small problems or blockages before they escalate into larger ordeals. "Leaving your boiler unserviced can lead to numerous issues. It's good to clean out the system to help keep it running efficiently," explains Michael. "Otherwise it is easy for rust to spread and debri to build up, causing internal blockages throughout the system, as well as valves and parts to break down.This slows the efficiency right down, which you obviously don't want to happen."

Could I repair my heating myself?

As a specialist who understands the intricacies and risks of repairing boilers, Michael would never recommend doing repairs yourself. "We strongly advise the general public not to repair their own system. It is extremely dangerous to work on gas appliances if a person doesn't have the correct credentials (is Gas Safe Registered). It could be fatal if an incompetent person works on a gas appliance. You are also likely to spend much more money in the long-run if you try to do it yourself. So it's just not worth the risk."

When should you replace your boiler?

Generally, he recommends removing an old boiler after 12 to 15 years or once the system shows signs of slowing down. There are also some specific instances that require buying a new boiler: "You should replace it when you have added extra showers or radiators to your system or when it's looking rusted and worn because this could mean it is dangerous." He adds: "Old gas boilers are very inefficient. If you have one of these you should be thinking of replacing it with a condensing gas boiler because they are 95 per cent energy efficient."

A closer look at Tradeforce Gas & Heating

Tradeforce Gas & Heating offers a wide range of gas, central heating and plumbing repairs and installations all around London. They are approved by Vaillant, for providing high quality, gas safe services and was one of 12 companies to feature in the 2019 Parliamentary Review for "best business practices."

As its director, Michael has 20 years experience in the industry and aims to provide a thorough and high-quality service. "We complete all plumbing and heating jobs," he says, "from emergency boiler repairs and servicing to no hot water emergencies. If you require a certain amount of work doing, we will offer a discount." They offer flexible pricing and always give the complete costs upfront, without any hidden amounts. This is all quoted and agreed by the client before proceeding with the job."

