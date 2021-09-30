Hackney Education to host event for how families can work together with schools

Published: 4:59 PM September 30, 2021

The event is a collaborative approach between schools and the local education department - Credit: PA

Hackney Education is hosting an online event on October 7, for parents and carers to show how families can work together even more cohesively with their children’s schools and the local education department.

The sessions will be beneficial for parents and guardians who have felt the impact of the pandemic on their children's education, as well as those from the black community, parents of young black men, and other ethnic groups who may have found the past year difficult.

The event is a collaborative approach between schools and the local education department, and will feature sessions with many notable speakers including Cllr Bramble, Deputy Mayor of Hackney and leader of the Young Black Men project, a ground-breaking 10-15 year programme which aims to tackle inequalities for young black men in Hackney.

Annie Gammon, Director of Education in the London Borough of Hackney, will also be present, along with Fran Cox, Head of High Needs and School Places, who will speak about the Special Education Needs Department in Hackney. Additionally, Zehra Jaffer, Headteacher of Stoke Newington School, will discuss her work around The Power of Parent Carer Groups, and Orlene Badu will lead a session based on Hackney Education’s model curriculum, titled Hackney’s Diverse Curriculum - the Black Contribution.

In all, there will be over 15 sessions that parents and carers can join in with, and have the opportunity to have their voices heard.

To join the online event, register for free here: https://education.hackney.gov.uk/parents-as-partners