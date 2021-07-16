News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Islington Gazette > Lifestyle

Holloway rapper Trigger Man on gang rivalry and being saved by music

Logo Icon

Lilian Fawcett

Published: 9:36 AM July 16, 2021    Updated: 9:16 AM July 17, 2021
Triggerman is producing his own rap singles with local charity Key Changes: Positive Mental Health through Music.

Triggerman is producing his own rap singles with local charity Key Changes: Positive Mental Health Through Music. - Credit: Lauren Matthews / Key Changes

Growing up in Holloway, Jason Connor, better known by his rap name Trigger Man, was involved in local gang rivalry and struggled with his mental health. 

Music was the perfect distraction, he says. Trigger Man started writing song lyrics as a teenager and got involved with pirate radio through his brother. 

Now aged 37, Trigger Man is producing his own rap singles with local charity Key Changes: Positive Mental Health through Music. 

His experiences growing up in North London, as well as his mental health and family struggles, inspire his lyrics. 

“Growing up in North London, I saw a lot in my time, with gang violence, just growing up in a rough part of town…the music was really what kept me from going mad. I was always writing songs, writing lyrics,” Trigger Man said. 

You may also want to watch:

Trigger Man was introduced to Key Changes last November by luck, when he was visiting a community centre in Islington and a member of staff mentioned the charity. He says music has been key to his recovery. 

“It keeps me focused, it definitely takes my mind off any mental health or struggles. I’ve been through so many down situations, things like losing access to my son.” 

Most Read

  1. 1 Statue to street cat Bob unveiled in Islington Green
  2. 2 Mum-of-two 'loses everything' in Islington fire
  3. 3 Two men jailed for life after double murder
  1. 4 Camden: Motorbike rider being treated after 'hit and run'
  2. 5 Reasons to be cheerful: Hackney and Islington among 'most satisfying places'
  3. 6 'Welcome home': Inside Upper Street's newest social hangout
  4. 7 Holloway rapper Trigger Man on gang rivalry and being saved by music
  5. 8 Statue of Street Cat Bob to be unveiled in Islington Green
  6. 9 Tube line suspended and other travel updates for this week
  7. 10 Latest plans unveiled for Holloway Prison site - now can you help name it?

Trigger Man lost access to his son in 2015 , when he was seven, after a four-year court battle. 

“I was always song writing, and that’s what stopped me from doing something stupid.” 

Key Changes, first established over 20 years ago by patients at Highgate Mental Health Centre, is a charity who work with musicians experiencing mental health problems.

It operates like a record label, helping songwriters, singers, and rappers to produce and promote music. 

CEO Peter Leigh says music can be transformative and empowering for people with mental health struggles. 

“It’s a new way of viewing oneself after the trauma or crisis of mental health. It’s a way of creating a healthy, new version of oneself as a music artist,” he said. 

Trigger Man is hopeful about the future and has big ambitions for his music career. 

He said: “I’m hoping one day I can get an album out there, and I want people to go ‘wow’.” 

His latest single, Strength 2 Strength, is available to stream now. 

Music
Islington News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The roof of a mid-terraced property in Amwell Street was completely destroyed by the fire

Fire tears through roof of Amwell Street building

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
Three friends spent nearly two hours tying St George flags onto each floor of Peregrine House in Hall Street, Finsbury

Football

Footie fans decorate 26-storey Islington block with flags ahead of Euros...

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
Traffic cones are used to temporarily block the cycle lane outside Drayton Park Primary School durin

Headteacher ends cycle lane protest by removing cones outside school

William Mata

Author Picture Icon
Lil (Elizabeth) Traynor from Islington celebrates her 100th birthday with her great grandchildren

Islington great grandmother survives Covid to celebrate 100 years

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon