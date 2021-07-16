Published: 9:36 AM July 16, 2021

Growing up in Holloway, Jason Connor, better known by his rap name Triggerman, was involved in local gang rivalry and struggled with his mental health.



Music was the perfect distraction, he says. Triggerman started writing song lyrics as a teenager and got involved with pirate radio through his brother. He remembers listening to Dizzee Rascal’s debut album, Boy in da Corner.



Now aged 37, Triggerman is producing his own rap singles with local charity Key Changes: Positive Mental Health Through Music.



His experiences growing up in North London, as well as his mental health and family struggles, inspire his lyrics.



“Growing up in North London, I saw a lot in my time, with gang violence, just growing up in a rough part of town…the music was really what kept me from going mad. I was always writing songs, writing lyrics,” Triggerman said.



First introduced to Key Changes last November during a stay at a mental health hospital in Haringey, Triggerman says music has been key to his recovery.



“It keeps me focused, it definitely takes my mind off any mental health or struggles. I’ve been through so many down situations, things like losing access to my son.”



Triggerman lost access to his son, who is 13, in 2015 after a four-year court battle.



“The only good thing I would say about things that went on back in the day, and what I saw, is it’s good for my song writing,” he said.



“I was always song writing, and that’s what stopped me from doing something stupid.”

Highgate Mental Health Centre, is a charity who work with musicians experiencing mental health problems. - Credit: Lauren Matthews / Key Changes

Key Changes, first established over 20 years ago by patients at Highgate Mental Health Centre, is a charity who work with musicians experiencing mental health problems. They operate like a record label, helping songwriters, singers, and rappers to produce and promote music.

Chief executive Peter Leigh says music can be transformative for people with mental health struggles.



“It’s a new way of viewing oneself after the trauma or crisis of mental health. It’s a way of creating a healthy, new version of oneself as a music artist.



“And that can be really empowering for people, it can help people make sense of what’s happened and start to look forward to the future again.”



Triggerman is hopeful about the future and has big ambitions for his music career.



He said: “I’m hoping one day I can get an album out there, and I want people to go ‘wow’.”