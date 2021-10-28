Published: 4:36 PM October 28, 2021

Islington academic Dr Mine Conkbayir was joined by her husband, the actor and comedian Paul Whitehouse, for the launch of the second edition of her latest book.

The pair greeted a packed reception at The Wellcome Trust, in Euston Road, to promote Early Childhood and Neuroscience: Theory, Research and Implications for Practice.

“It is really good, really exciting to be here,” Mine said. “The Wellcome Trust was the perfect venue to launch a book on neuroscience.

“It is being sold here, and in other shops it has sold out. The reaction has been absolutely massive. Police officers, carers, parents, academics, they have all been reading it.”

Mine Conkbayir presents her book - Credit: William Mata

Early Childhood and Neuroscience has already been complimented for making a complicated subject accessible to a wide readership.

You may also want to watch:

This new version features a forward from Dr Laura Jana of Penn State University and three new chapters.

Mine used part of her speech on to mention that the book was to be translated into Turkish - the language of her heritage.

Fast Show star Paul, meanwhile, had to leave the event early on October 22 due to his commitments to his ongoing stage show Only Fools and Horses: The Musical.

Mine said: “He is amazing with me, he’s very supportive. He’s always happy to look at manuscripts. It is a complementary relationship!”

