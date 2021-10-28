News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Islington Gazette > Lifestyle

Academic Mine Conkbayir launches book alongside husband Paul Whitehouse

Author Picture Icon

William Mata

Published: 4:36 PM October 28, 2021   
Mine Conkbayir with fellow academics at the book launch

Mine Conkbayir with fellow academics at the book launch - Credit: William Mata

Islington academic Dr Mine Conkbayir was joined by her husband, the actor and comedian Paul Whitehouse, for the launch of the second edition of her latest book. 

The pair greeted a packed reception at The Wellcome Trust, in Euston Road, to promote Early Childhood and Neuroscience: Theory, Research and Implications for Practice. 

“It is really good, really exciting to be here,” Mine said. “The Wellcome Trust was the perfect venue to launch a book on neuroscience.

“It is being sold here, and in other shops it has sold out. The reaction has been absolutely massive. Police officers, carers, parents, academics, they have all been reading it.”

Mine Conkbayir presents her book

Mine Conkbayir presents her book - Credit: William Mata

Early Childhood and Neuroscience has already been complimented for making a complicated subject accessible to a wide readership.  

You may also want to watch:

This new version features a forward from Dr Laura Jana of Penn State University and three new chapters. 

Mine used part of her speech on to mention that the book was to be translated into Turkish - the language of her heritage. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Family appeal for help to find Islington man missing for more than two weeks
  2. 2 Why Angel station was closed yesterday
  3. 3 How much do you know about Islington?
  1. 4 Bull's head with links to 'Cally Market' going under the hammer
  2. 5 Architectural view: A tribute to bricks and Haggerston's 'houses of commons'
  3. 6 Former election candidate convicted of having a knife in public
  4. 7 Five things to do in Hackney and Islington this Halloween weekend
  5. 8 Green Lanes gang members guilty of killing which sparked tit-for-tat shooting
  6. 9 Islington eco-festival opens – but what about the Edmonton incinerator?
  7. 10 Who can get a Covid booster jab and how can I book one?

Fast Show star Paul, meanwhile, had to leave the event early on October 22 due to his commitments to his ongoing stage show Only Fools and Horses: The Musical. 

Mine said: “He is amazing with me, he’s very supportive. He’s always happy to look at manuscripts. It is a complementary relationship!” 
 

Islington News
Central London News
North London News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Highbury Corner

Air quality | Opinion

Letter: 'Highbury Corner is unsafe and unhealthy for pedestrians'

Gazette letters

Logo Icon
Evans Innocent who brutally attacked a woman outside her Islington workplace

Knife Crime

Jailed: Man who nearly killed woman in ‘random’ Islington attack

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
Former Labour leader and Islington North MP Jeremy Corbyn 

Opinion | Opinion

Jeremy Corbyn on the fuel poverty crisis

Jeremy Corbyn MP

Logo Icon
An Islington street sign, promoting its 'ultra low emission streets'

Low Traffic Neighbourhoods

Islington Council to press ahead with people friendly streets - despite...

Julia Gregory LDRS

Logo Icon