A woman from an Islington architecture firm has won a distinguished award chosen by magazines The Architectural Review and the Architects’ Journal.

Fiona Monkman, design team leader at Islington Architects, was presented with the MJ Long Prize for Excellence in Practice at the W Awards 2022. The prize honours an architect excelling in practice in the United Kingdom.

She was awarded the prize for her work on Centurion Close social housing near Caledonian Road, north London.

The kitchen inside Centurion Close. - Credit: Martina Ferrera

As part of the architecture department at Islington Council, known as Islington Architects, Fiona designed several social housing projects, including Centurion Close. The project adds eight two-bedroom council flats to an existing housing estate on a site deemed unviable for developers.

The judges said: "Centurion Close is able to infiltrate the nooks and crannies of Caledonian Road; this work could and should be replicated elsewhere. That’s the role – the very important role – that awards play today. Fiona shows that tenacity is the way to do it and get things done."