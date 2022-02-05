Most expensive houses sold in your north London borough in 2021
- Credit: Google
How much did the most expensive homes in your area sell for last year?
Price-paid data from HM Land Registry provides information on all property sales in 2021.
We looked at the most expensive residential properties in three north London boroughs - Brent, Hackney and Islington - to see how they compare.
In Brent, the most expensive sale was a semi-detached property on the North Circular Road opposite Neasden Park, which went for £4,415,000 in July.
A semi-detached home in Aylestone Avenue, across the road from Queens Park Community School, sold for just shy of £4m in August.
In Hackney, a flat in Queensbridge Road opposite Haggerston Park fetched a cool £10,890,000 in May.
The second priciest sale was a house in Finsbury Park Road, just off Brownswood Road, which was snapped up more than £8m.
Most Read
- 1 King's Cross man who helped steal £50k worth of jewellery jailed
- 2 Missing boy from Bow may be in Angel area
- 3 Old Bailey: Pair accused of murdering Islington teen Alex Smith in Camden
- 4 Guilty: North London offenders jailed or convicted in January
- 5 The Cally Road chess club that promotes mental health above the result
- 6 The Google behemoth emerging from King's Cross
- 7 GP privatisation: Judicial review awaiting verdict
- 8 Two more days of tube strikes loom as 10,000 workers support action
- 9 'Don't approach secure medical centre absconder', warn cops
- 10 Investor puts in last minute £50k to Islington green fund
In Islington, a terraced house in Highbury Terrace overlooking Highbury Fields topped the list after selling for £6.3m in September.
A terraced home in Canonbury Square cost its buyer £5.2m.
Highest residential property sales in 2021:
BRENT
1. £4,415,000 - 708 North Circular Road, NW2 7QJ
2. £3,999,950 - 62 Aylestone Avenue, NW6 7AB
3. £3,850,000 - 22 Milverton Road, NW6 7AS
4. £3,815,000 - 129 Chevening Road, NW6 6DX
=5. £3,400,000 - 14 Kingswood Avenue, NW6 6LG; 222 Walm Lane, NW2 3BS
ISLINGTON
1. £6,300,000 - 21 Highbury Terrace, N5 1UP
2. £5,200,000 - 46 Canonbury Square, N1 2AW
3. £4,900,000 - 42 Canonbury Square, N1 2AW
4. £4,750,000 - 31 Alwyne Road, N1 2HW
5. £4,700,000 - 4 Alwyne Place, N1 2NL
HACKNEY
1. £10,890,000 - Flat 1, 101 Queensbridge Road, E2 8PB
2. £8,110,000 - 93 Finsbury Park Road, N4 2JU
=3. £7,435,127 - 75 Finsbury Park Road; 77 Finsbury Park Road; 89 Finsbury Park Road, N4 2JY