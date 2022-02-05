News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Most expensive houses sold in your north London borough in 2021

Author Picture Icon

Andrew Brookes

Published: 11:53 AM February 5, 2022
This property on the North Circular Road, opposite Neasden Park, sold for more than £4.4million last year

This property on the North Circular Road, opposite Neasden Park, sold for more than £4.4million last year - Credit: Google

How much did the most expensive homes in your area sell for last year?

Price-paid data from HM Land Registry provides information on all property sales in 2021.

We looked at the most expensive residential properties in three north London boroughs - Brent, Hackney and Islington - to see how they compare.

In Brent, the most expensive sale was a semi-detached property on the North Circular Road opposite Neasden Park, which went for £4,415,000 in July.

A semi-detached home in Aylestone Avenue, across the road from Queens Park Community School, sold for just shy of £4m in August.

A flat at 101 Queensbridge Road (pictured) was the most expensive home sold in Hackney last year

A flat at 101 Queensbridge Road (pictured) was the most expensive home sold in Hackney last year - Credit: Google

In Hackney, a flat in Queensbridge Road opposite Haggerston Park fetched a cool £10,890,000 in May.

The second priciest sale was a house in Finsbury Park Road, just off Brownswood Road, which was snapped up more than £8m.

In Islington, a terraced house in Highbury Terrace overlooking Highbury Fields topped the list after selling for £6.3m in September.

A terraced home in Canonbury Square cost its buyer £5.2m.

This terraced house in Highbury Terrace topped the list for Islington in 2021

This terraced house in Highbury Terrace topped the list for Islington in 2021 - Credit: Google

Highest residential property sales in 2021:

BRENT
1. £4,415,000 - 708 North Circular Road, NW2 7QJ
2. £3,999,950 - 62 Aylestone Avenue, NW6 7AB
3. £3,850,000 - 22 Milverton Road, NW6 7AS
4. £3,815,000 - 129 Chevening Road, NW6 6DX
=5. £3,400,000 - 14 Kingswood Avenue, NW6 6LG; 222 Walm Lane, NW2 3BS

ISLINGTON
1. £6,300,000 - 21 Highbury Terrace, N5 1UP
2. £5,200,000 - 46 Canonbury Square, N1 2AW
3. £4,900,000 - 42 Canonbury Square, N1 2AW
4. £4,750,000 - 31 Alwyne Road, N1 2HW
5. £4,700,000 - 4 Alwyne Place, N1 2NL

HACKNEY
1. £10,890,000 - Flat 1, 101 Queensbridge Road, E2 8PB
2. £8,110,000 - 93 Finsbury Park Road, N4 2JU
=3. £7,435,127 - 75 Finsbury Park Road; 77 Finsbury Park Road; 89 Finsbury Park Road, N4 2JY

London Live News
Brent News
Hackney News
Islington News

