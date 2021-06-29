News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Islington Gazette > Lifestyle

promotion

Returning from overseas? Work out what Covid-19 tests you need to take

person

Zita Whalley

Published: 5:10 PM June 29, 2021   
Happy Asian woman wear protective face mask and eyeglasses walking in international airport terminal

Travellers returning from overseas need to book Covid-19 tests in accordance with the government's traffic light system. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

The UK government has implemented a traffic light system for all international arrivals back into the United Kingdom. 

Countries are rated based on their Covid-19 risk, which is calculated by the number of Covid-19 infections from that country and the rate of vaccinations.  

Here, Daniel Cheung from Wimpole Medical, a private testing centre in Upper Street, outlines what you need to do before you arrive back into the UK.  

Green country arrivals 

All arrivals from an international arrival will need to do a Covid-19 PCR test on the second day of their international arrival. No quarantine or self-isolation is required for green country arrivals.  

Amber country arrivals  

You may also want to watch:

All arrivals from an amber rated country will need to do a Covid-19 PCR test on the second day as well as day eight of their international arrival. They are not allowed to leave self-quarantine until after day 10 of their arrival, assuming they have tested negative.  

The UK government has said that if the passenger can participate in the Test to Release Scheme, which requires a PCR test on day five of their international arrival, they will be able to break self-quarantine.   

Most Read

  1. 1 Seven top Islington restaurants classed amongst the best in the UK
  2. 2 Emirates Covid-19 vaccine clinic opens for second Pfizer jabs
  3. 3 Boy, 16, charged with murder of Romario Opia in Islington
  1. 4 Upper Street flat attack: Man, 58, stabbed in neck and back  
  2. 5 Finsbury Park sex assault: Man arrested on suspicion of rape
  3. 6 Hundreds in Hackney and Islington unaware they have a claim to an estate
  4. 7 Warning to avoid Elephant and Castle as fire rages at railway arches
  5. 8 Islington's mayor joins inaugural festival of guided walks
  6. 9 New vision for Islington's Barnard Park goes on show
  7. 10 Taylor Cox 'wanted to play pro football until he was stabbed two years ago'

Red country arrivals  

All arrivals from a red rated country pose a risk to the nations efforts to control Covid-19, and will need to stay in a UK government approved quarantine hotel. They will have to do the testing on day two and day eight but are not eligible to participate in the Test to Release Scheme.  

What is the purpose of the testing? 

The reason for imposing this testing is so travellers are screened for any Covid-19 variants of concern. The UK government can then act quickly and isolate cases to help the country beat    Covid-19. 

How do I pay for these tests?  

The UK government wants all passengers to pre-book and pay for the tests prior to their entry into the UK. This is to stop people from booking their tests and arriving back into the country and not carrying out the testing. 

Once the tests are booked up and paid for, a booking reference is given which needs to be used for the Passenger Location Form. 

Where can I get these tests?

Only UK government listed clinics are able to offer this service, as they will be able to offer an official booking reference number. The passenger has to use the UK government website to confirm their compliance.  

How can Wimpole Medical assist?   

Wimpole Medical is able to offer testing as a UK government listed private Covid provider. It is able to offer testing packages for all green and amber rated countries arriving back into the UK. This includes the Test to Release test (the day five test). A combined package will offer better value for passengers who wish to travel during the summer holiday period. 

Tests are bookable on the Wimpole Medical website or by calling the centre on 0203 095 3000. 

Islington News
North London News
London

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Gordon Ramsay, who is opening a branch of his Street Burger brand in Upper Street

Launch date for Gordon Ramsay's Upper Street burger chain

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
People pass a COVID-19 test centre sign at a walk-through testing centre. Picture: Andrew Milligan/

Coronavirus

Hackney and Islington see another rise in Covid-19 cases

William Mata

Author Picture Icon
Ambulance treating a person at Gillett Square, Dalston.

Survey: Where are the safest and most unsafe streets where you live?

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon
Cllr Sheila Hancock has been criticised for "victim-blaming" after a rape allegation in Finsbury Park

Crime

Councillor denies victim-blaming after Finsbury Park rape report

Sam Volpe

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus