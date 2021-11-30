Promotion

Many of us have realised over the past year that while working from home has its undeniable perks, it also has its downsides; those feelings of isolation, the lack of water-cooler moments, the absence of a co-worker on the other side of the room to bounce ideas off, or have a coffee with. Not to mention the curtailment of our office socials and activities – when your post-work drinks have become nothing more than a pot of tea in your own kitchen, working from home can start to feel a pretty lonely and uninspiring business. Since Covid, the whole notion of work/life balance has been tipped out of kilter in way few of us could have ever imagined, or prepared for.

And that’s the exact problem that membership facility Work + Play in Finsbury Park is looking to solve with its innovative co-working and play space which combines flexible working and wellness facilities all under one very stylish roof.

Far from being just another rent-a-desk office complex, Work + Play, set up by entrepreneurs Fred Scobey and Tobias Batkin, (not forgetting canine Chief Cuddle Officer Chewie the Pomchi) is the first subscription work and lifestyle space to focus equally on your business and your downtime, and give you the tools to reclaim that balance to really focus and grow.

Meaningful downtime could come from one of the classes on offer, ranging from mind and body strengthening practices such as Pilates and yoga, through to circuit training, TRX and kettle bells. There are opportunities to discover and explore your creative side with art workshops, or simply to have quality out-of-hours time with your team or co-workers for a quiz night, or private social event.

And while wellness and play are very much at the core of the company’s values, you can be assured the working side of your life will be taken seriously, too, with access to both formal and informal spaces, private booths for those confidential calls, and conference room facilities for your meetings.

Members can choose from a variety of packages to suit their needs, from desk-space only options and day passes, through to dedicated-desk, work and play subscriptions, as well as a ‘virtual office’ facility for all types of businesses – perfect for those who want a London address with mail collection and scanning, and a dedicated phone number, but with the use of meeting rooms and desk space on a less frequent basis.

Co-founder Tobias Batkin said Work + Play was created out of the realisation that working from home was not going to be the long-term solution people thought it was.

“It was pretty apparent that once people started working from home it was not going to be viable on a permanent basis,” he said. “There needed to be another option that was between the home and the office, and that is exactly what we are providing.”

Client feedback cites the peaceful and calm working environment Work + Play offers, and the flexibility of the membership options.

“We don’t have the conventional co-working crowd, and we do not offer the traditional co-working experience,” Tobias explains. “We have a wide range of members across different industries, from lawyers to creatives, who come to us because we are flexible and offer subscriptions geared exactly to what they want and need, be that desk space one day a week, or three days a week. It’s all about making the most of your time, and your space.”

Work + Play is a Covid secure premises, with state-of-the-art air con and heating, and an onsite, resident, cleaning company.

Launch offers and discounted packages are currently available. Book a tour of the space, or make an enquiry via the Work + Play website.

111 Seven Sisters Road, Finsbury Park, N7 7FN



