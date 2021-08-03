More than 1,000 knives surrendered in Islington’s knife bins

Published: 1:25 PM August 3, 2021

More than 1,000 knives and bladed items have been surrendered in knife bins in Islington over the past 10 months.

The bins - installed by Islington Council and the charity Word 4 Weapons which provides and empties them - provide a safe and anonymous way to dispose of knives.

There were 554 knife crime offences in Islington in the year leading up to March 31 2020, and it is hoped the initiative can help save lives.

After the borough’s first knife bin, set up at St Mellitus Church in Tollington in 2018, proved to be a success, another six were installed around the borough in October.

Along with the knives, more than 250 other objects were left in them - including scissors, building tools and kitchen utensils.

Islington's safety chief, Cllr Sue Lukes, said: “I am so moved when I see how many knives we have collected here, and I am so glad we are doing this.

"I want to thank every single person who dropped a knife into a bin. Every one of those is a potential life saved.

“We are all Islington, and those people who chose to do the right thing - have a difficult conversation, check their child’s room or decide not to hold something for a friend - deserve our thanks and praise."

Insp Stephen Johnston-Keay of Islington Police with the knives and bladed weapons that have been collected since October in knife bins - Credit: Islington Council

Acting Ch Insp Darren Jones of Islington Police added: “It is really positive to see the public response to tackling knife crime in Islington through the overwhelming number of knives surrendered.

"This is a step in the right direction to reducing violent crime and the message is clear – communities do not want knives on their streets."

Bins can be found in Central Street outside Finsbury Leisure Centre, Stanmore Street; outside Cally Pool and gym; Highbury Crescent; outside Highbury Leisure Centre; Hornsey Road, outside Sobell Leisure Centre; Hornsey Road by the bridge near to the Emirates Stadium; St John’s Way Archway close to Caxton House Community Centre; St Mellitus Church and at Islington Police Station in Tolpuddle Street.

Word 4 Weapons charity manager Camara Fearon - Credit: Islington Council

Anyone concerned that a child or a young person might be carrying a knife should call the council's children’s services contact team on 020 7527 7400.

Businesses are also being encouraged to sign up to the No Knife Shop scheme by the council, to reduce the availability of knives.