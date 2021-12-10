Christmas lights switch-on at 'new neighbourhood hub' 250 City Road
- Credit: Berkeley
The mayor of Islington joined residents and locals at a Christmas lights switch-on event at a "new neighbourhood hub".
Mayor Troy Gallagher attended the celebration last week (December 3) at property developer Berkeley's flagship mixed-use development 250 City Road.
The development’s public piazza was decorated by a 16-foot Christmas tree where guests could also enjoy a Christmas market filled with a range of local brands and products.
Before turning on the lights, mayor Gallagher said: “Berkeley is creating a new neighbourhood hub here and an exciting destination for the many people who live in, work in and visit Islington.
"250 City Road is testament to its commitment to deliver new places that support their communities.”
The evening followed a ceremony to mark the completion of construction of one of the development’s towers, Carrara Tower.
