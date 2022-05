10:44 AM May 19, 2022

Published: 10:44 AM May 19, 2022

A woman missing from Islington has now been found - Credit: Met Police

A 29-year-old Islington woman who was reported missing has now been found.

Laura was reported missing after being seen in Haringey earlier today - May 19 - at around midnight.

Islington Police said the 29-year-old has been found "safe and well".