30 years ago: Former Islington Council leader Margaret Hodge claimed John Lewis closing store would ‘kill the Nag’s Head’

Islington Gazette 30 years ago Feb wk 8 2020. Picture: Islington Gazette Archant

Islington politicians blasted John Lewis over its planned closure of a store in the Nag’s Head 30 years ago,

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The then council leader Margaret Hodge said: "Closure in July would kill the Nag's Head. I just hope loyal shoppers won't take that lying down and that the battle to save the store will continue."

You may also want to watch:

Former Islington South & Finsbury MP Chris Smith claimed the store bosses had sent him a "dusty and negative reply" in response to a save our store plea.

He said: "I'm deeply disappointed . They say the building is worn out but they haven't tried to out our a maintenance plan replacement proposals. All they seem to be interested in is escaping the suburbs."

A John Lewis Partnership spokesperson said: "If we could have found a long-term solution we would have been happy to do so and to continue to offer a service to our customers."