40 firefighters attend blaze at high-rise on Finsbury Park's Six Acres Estate

The fire destroyed a balcony on the ninth floor of Clifton Court on the Six Acres Estate. Picture: @LondonFire Archant

Dozens of firefighters were called to a blaze that destroyed a balcony at a high-rise on Finsbury Park’s Six Acres Estate yesterday.

Ten people left the 19-storey Clifton Court in Biggerstaff Street before crews arrived shortly after 1.40pm, and thankfully no one was injured.

A ninth-floor balcony was ruined, as were a small part of two flats. Forty firefighters attended.

Station manager Brinley Powell who was at the scene said: “The fire affected the external balcony between two flats. Two breathing apparatus crews quickly extinguished the fire and prevented it from spreading any further.”

The fire was under control in under 90 minutes. Crews from Hornsey, Kentish Town, Stoke Newington, Holloway, Tottenham and Islington attended. The cause is under investigation.