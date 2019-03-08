60 fighters tackle Compton Street flat blaze
PUBLISHED: 07:38 21 August 2019
Scores of firefighters tackled a blazing second-storey flat in Clerkenwell last night.
Eight fire engines were scrambled to a block in Compton Street at about 9pm, after a flat burst into flames.
Some 60 firefighters quelled the blaze within an hour of arrival.
No one is thought to have been injured but the half the flat sustained fire damage.
A London Fire Brigade spokesperson said: "Fire crews from Shoreditch, Islington, Soho, Dowgate, Bethnal Green and Lambeth fire stations attended the scene.
"The cause of the fire is under investigation."
One witness to the blaze, Aidan Taub, tweeted: "Fire engines, ambulances and first response vehicles. Taking tower block fires very seriously I guess."
