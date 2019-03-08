Search

60 fighters tackle Compton Street flat blaze

PUBLISHED: 07:38 21 August 2019 | UPDATED: 08:04 21 August 2019

60 firefighters tackled a blazing flat in Compton Street last night. Picture: London Fire Bridgade

Archant

Scores of firefighters tackled a blazing second-storey flat in Clerkenwell last night.

Eight fire engines were scrambled to a block in Compton Street at about 9pm, after a flat burst into flames.

Some 60 firefighters quelled the blaze within an hour of arrival.

No one is thought to have been injured but the half the flat sustained fire damage.

A London Fire Brigade spokesperson said: "Fire crews from Shoreditch, Islington, Soho, Dowgate, Bethnal Green and Lambeth fire stations attended the scene.

"The cause of the fire is under investigation."

One witness to the blaze, Aidan Taub, tweeted: "Fire engines, ambulances and first response vehicles. Taking tower block fires very seriously I guess."

Did you see what happened? Do you live in the building that caught fire? Contact Lucas at the Gazette newsdesk om 07785 616244 or email lucas.cumiskey@archant.co.uk

