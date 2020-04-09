Search

73 bus badly damaged in Newington Green crash

PUBLISHED: 15:15 09 April 2020

A bus in Newington Green after the crash. Picture: @KiranRvms

Roads were closed around Newington Green on Monday night after a crash involving two buses.

A route 73 and a 21 collided, leaving the 73 badly damaged. Luckily there were no reported injuries in the crash at about 10pm.

Closures were in place into the night while emergency service dealt with the incident.

TfL bus business development chief Tom Cunnington said: “Thankfully there were no injuries. We are supporting Arriva and Go Ahead, the respective bus operators, with their investigation into this incident.”

