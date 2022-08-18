News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Teenager commuted from Highbury to Bristol for A Levels

Emma Bartholomew

Published: 2:47 PM August 18, 2022
Martha Heaps, 18, of Highbury, celebrates her A* A-level results at St Mary Redcliffe and Temple School in Bristol

Martha Heaps, 18, of Highbury, celebrates her A* A-level results at St Mary Redcliffe and Temple School in Bristol - Credit: PA

A teenager who commuted from Highbury to school in Bristol has won a place at the University of Oxford.

When Martha Heaps’ family moved from the West Country to Highbury in north London during lockdown, the 18-year-old did not want to disrupt her studies at St Mary Redcliffe and Temple School in Bristol.

For two years she either studied remotely from her home in Highbury or travelled more than 100 miles to stay with friends in Bristol when she attended classes.

Now the teenager has won a place at Lady Margaret Hall, University of Oxford, to read mathematics and philosophy after getting A*s in English literature, philosophy, maths and further maths A Levels.

“I really wanted to stay here for school,” she said.

“With Covid-19 it worked out that I was home schooling more in the first year of sixth form.

“The school made allowances so that I could stay more at home and learn remotely.”

