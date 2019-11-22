'A new low' for fed up neighbours in Holloway as they watch drug user defecate on their doorstep

Shelburne Road. Picture: Google Maps Archant

A couple in Holloway have said enough is enough after watching on in disbelief as a crack user defecated outside their front door.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

People are allegedly selling and taking drugs in broad daylight in Shelburne Road. Picture: Google Maps People are allegedly selling and taking drugs in broad daylight in Shelburne Road. Picture: Google Maps

The pair found faeces outside their Shelburne Road home earlier this month and checked their CCTV footage to discover a "disgusting" spectacle.

The video - which we won't publish for obvious reasons - shows a man squatting down to take a dump outside their door, before "smoking a crack pipe" on their steps.

The woman, who requested anonymity for fear of reprisals, told the Gazette: "They have been sitting on our stairs smoking crack and a couple of times we've had to confront them to ask them to move, which was quite intimidating - one guy got quite aggressive.

"There's barely a day that goes by without seeing a crack user or a dealer or people hanging out on street corners."

You may also want to watch:

She described the latest incident as "a new low", adding: "It was 11.20am, so we didn't even know this was going on. He was on the stairs smoking crack for a few minutes and then he just gets up, walks off our stairs and just does what he does. He was literally next to the front door.

"He must have been off his head. I was absolutely disgusted. I was literally shacking. I was like: 'I have seen it all'. Just when you think it can't get any worse it gets worse. I never in a million years thought I would witness anything like that.

"I can't even tell you how disgusting it was, it's unbelievable."

Her partner valiantly cleaned up, mindful that there are young children living in the same building.

The couple have reported the issues to Highbury West police but feels more must be done to catch the culprits. They say many of the same alleged users congregate outside their home every day, waiting for what they suspect to be drug deliveries.

In May, Islington's Ch Ins Neil Haylock said: "Drug dealing is a priority and the Highbury West Safer Neighbourhood Team have an enhanced team of officers to tackle the criminality impacting the ward - and Shelburne Road is regularly patrolled as part of this plan."

Highbury West police have again been approached for comment.