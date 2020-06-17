Angel Tube’s feline busking star of A Street Cat Named Bob passes away
PUBLISHED: 15:29 17 June 2020 | UPDATED: 15:36 17 June 2020
Archant
A famous cat, who was the star of a bestselling franchise about an Angel Tube busker, has passed away.
Author James Bowen and his publisher Hodder & Stoughton have announced that Bob, of A Street Cat Named Bob and its sequels, died on June 15.
The book detailed James’ true story about being a recovering addict whose life was transformed by an abandoned and injured ginger cat.
You may also want to watch:
READ MORE: Big Issue seller James Bowen and his street cat Bob show support for Blue Cross
Busking together around Angel Tube, the duo became a hit sensation after the first book was published in 2012.
The series has sold more than eight million copies in forty languages, and was made into a film in 2016. A sequel featuring Bob, A Gift From Bob, is due to come out later this year.
James said Bob, who was at least 14, “saved his life” by providing direction and purpose: “He’s met thousands of people, touched millions of lives.
“There’s never been a cat like him. And never will again. I feel like the light has gone out in my life. I will never forget him.”
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Islington Gazette. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.