Florence the bulldog: Pregnant pet abandoned in Finsbury Park alleyway makes full recovery in RSPCA care

PUBLISHED: 11:30 14 January 2019

Florence the dog was treated at Harmsworth Memorial Animal Hospital after she was discovered abandoned and gravely-ill in a Finsbury Park alley. Picture: RSPCA

Archant

A bulldog who was left for dead in a Finsbury Park alleyway last month has made a full recovery at Harmsworth Memorial Animal Hospital.

Florence the bulldog after being found in December. Picture: RSPCAFlorence the bulldog after being found in December. Picture: RSPCA

Florence was found in a cage off Florence Road on December 2 with life-threatening injuries. Vets believe she was cruelly dumped while in labour.

A spokesperson for the RSPCA said: “We are very grateful to everyone for their supportive messages for Florence. We are pleased to say she is doing very well and has fully recovered from her terrible ordeal.”

Florence, whose cage was full of faeces, had wounds to her face and a ruptured uterus. Her puppy did not survive.

An investigation into who dumped her is still ongoing, and she will remain in RSPCA custody until enquiries are complete, a spokesperson said.

Anyone with information can contact the RSPCA inspectors appeal line at 0300 123 8018.

