Achievements of adult learners celebrated at Islington Town Hall ceremony

Mayor of Islington, Cllr Rakhia Ismail with ACL Learner Liz Collins. Picture: Em Fitzgerald Photography Archant

The hard work and dedication of more than 50 adult learners was rewarded when they collected their certificates at the town hall on February 10.

Some participants upskilled, for instance by gaining ICT proficiency, while others took core subjects like English and Maths.

Stephen, who was rewarded for his outstanding commitment and attitude on his entry level English course said: "A couple of years ago I got laid off of work and when I went to the Job Centre I kept on getting forms. I couldn't read them or fill them out so I had to go to my brother who did it all for me.

"When I was school I bunked off and I really regret that but now it's good though because I have been shown what I have been missing out on.

"I was just sitting around and this has given me more confidence."

Business chief Cllr Asima Shaikh: "These awards are a wonderful opportunity to celebrate the hard work, dedication and achievements of our adult learners."