News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Islington Gazette > News

Video

WATCH: Air ambulance called to Islington flat fire

Author Picture Icon

Franki Berry

Published: 12:43 PM February 22, 2021   
Air ambulance at the scene of a fire on Bryantwood Road, Islington.

One woman was "removed" from the building on Bryantwood Road by a Helicopter Emergency Medical Service crew - Credit: Grace Slater

A woman was airlifted from a flat fire in Islington on Friday. 

Fifteen firefighters in three engines from Holloway, Islington and Stoke Newington were called to Bryantwood Road at about 9.15am on February 19. 

Part of a flat on the first floor of a three-storey converted house was on fire. 

One woman was "removed" from the building by a Helicopter Emergency Medical Service crew and another woman was treated at the scene by London Ambulance Service staff.

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We sent three ambulance crews, an incident response officer, and our hazardous area response team. We also dispatched London’s Air Ambulance.

"We treated two people at the scene and took one of them to hospital."

The blaze was under control by 10am. 

Most Read

  1. 1 WATCH: Air ambulance called to Islington flat fire
  2. 2 Police force entry to alleged Islington 'house party' amid pandemic
  3. 3 Traffic pollution, traffic jams, TfL and cladding
  1. 4 Islington landlord licence scheme goes live to try protect renters' rights
  2. 5 WATCH: Islington comedy venue on fighting to survive the pandemic
  3. 6 Three strikes and you're out: Jail term for drug dealer
  4. 7 Highbury Leisure Centre pool ready to reopen after fire
  5. 8 The Mall: Mystery surrounds incoming Upper Street supermarket identity
  6. 9 WATCH: End to tree-gate as Dixon Clark Court felling starts
  7. 10 Upper Street stabbing: Man, 21, charged with attempted murder

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

Islington News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Claudia Webbe will be Bunhill councillor for another year as by-election is postponed.

MP broke rules with late declaration of Islington payments, report finds

Franki Berry

Author Picture Icon
Kipferl Cafe on Camden Passage. 

Coronavirus

Islington coffee shops on the struggles of staying afloat in lockdown

Daniel Fessahaye

person
Hungerford Primary School

Coronavirus

Islington primary's food bank experiences spike in demand

Franki Berry

Author Picture Icon
Archway tube station 

Knife Crime

Boy, 16, admits stabbing youth in his back outside Archway tube station

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus