WATCH: Air ambulance called to Islington flat fire
- Credit: Grace Slater
A woman was airlifted from a flat fire in Islington on Friday.
Fifteen firefighters in three engines from Holloway, Islington and Stoke Newington were called to Bryantwood Road at about 9.15am on February 19.
Part of a flat on the first floor of a three-storey converted house was on fire.
One woman was "removed" from the building by a Helicopter Emergency Medical Service crew and another woman was treated at the scene by London Ambulance Service staff.
A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We sent three ambulance crews, an incident response officer, and our hazardous area response team. We also dispatched London’s Air Ambulance.
"We treated two people at the scene and took one of them to hospital."
The blaze was under control by 10am.
The cause of the fire is being investigated.