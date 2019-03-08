Alciveadis Mauredis death: Man charged with murder following Elthorne Estate attack outside the Royal Oak Pub

The Royal Oak Pub could lose its licence after a man who'd been assaulted was left unconsious outside. Picture: Lucas Cumiskey Archant

Police have charged a man with the murder of a "lovely" 60-year-old from Hornsey Rise who died of head injuries in hospital on July 31.

Leon Tayler, 26, of Cornwallis Square, was originally charged with GBH on July 14, but he's now been indicted with the greater offence after Alciveadis Mauredis died. Tayler is due to appear at Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court on September 5.

Mr Mauredis, who one neighbour described as a "gregarious motorbike enthusiast", was assaulted outside the Royal Oak pub, on the Elthorne Estate, near the junction with St John's Way on July 12.

Police were called to his flat in Beachcroft Way in the early hours of July 13, where they found Mr Mauredis in a critical condition. He died two weeks later.

A post-mortem examination on August 2 gave the cause of death as a head injury.

Any witnesses or anyone with any information is asked to call police on 020 8345 3734.