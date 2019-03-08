Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Alciveadis Mauredis death: Man charged with murder following Elthorne Estate attack outside the Royal Oak Pub

PUBLISHED: 16:20 12 August 2019

The Royal Oak Pub could lose its licence after a man who'd been assaulted was left unconsious outside. Picture: Lucas Cumiskey

The Royal Oak Pub could lose its licence after a man who'd been assaulted was left unconsious outside. Picture: Lucas Cumiskey

Archant

Police have charged a man with the murder of a "lovely" 60-year-old from Hornsey Rise who died of head injuries in hospital on July 31.

Leon Tayler, 26, of Cornwallis Square, was originally charged with GBH on July 14, but he's now been indicted with the greater offence after Alciveadis Mauredis died. Tayler is due to appear at Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court on September 5.

You may also want to watch:

Mr Mauredis, who one neighbour described as a "gregarious motorbike enthusiast", was assaulted outside the Royal Oak pub, on the Elthorne Estate, near the junction with St John's Way on July 12.

Police were called to his flat in Beachcroft Way in the early hours of July 13, where they found Mr Mauredis in a critical condition. He died two weeks later.

A post-mortem examination on August 2 gave the cause of death as a head injury.

Any witnesses or anyone with any information is asked to call police on 020 8345 3734.

Most Read

Man suffers facial injuries in fight near Stroud Green Road Tesco

The man was attacked in Stroud Green Road, near Tesco Metro. Picture: Google Earth

‘Major victory for private tenants’: Islington letting agency billed more than £40,000 in UK’s first prosecution of its kind

Lifestyle Club Ltd operated from an address in White Lion Street but was registered in Green Lanes. Picture: Google Maps

National Hemp Service: Jeremy Corbyn’s son to open UK’s first ‘all hemp’ shop in Stroud Green Road

Tommy Corbyn and Chloe Kerslake-Smith will soon open their first of its kind National Hemp Service store in Stroud Green Road. Picture: National Hemp Service

Newcastle 0-1 Arsenal: Player ratings as Guendouzi impresses and Aubameyang shows class

Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (right) celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game with his team mates during the Premier League match at St James' Park, Newcastle. Picture: OWEN HUMPHREYS/PA

‘Napalming elephants isn’t the answer’: Finsbury Park’s famous topiary elephants could be destroyed due to people taking drugs behind them

Architect and topiatrist Tim Bushe stand at the junction of Romilly Road and Ambler Road, posing in front of his hedge art creations. Picture: Naomi Shillinger

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Man suffers facial injuries in fight near Stroud Green Road Tesco

The man was attacked in Stroud Green Road, near Tesco Metro. Picture: Google Earth

‘Major victory for private tenants’: Islington letting agency billed more than £40,000 in UK’s first prosecution of its kind

Lifestyle Club Ltd operated from an address in White Lion Street but was registered in Green Lanes. Picture: Google Maps

National Hemp Service: Jeremy Corbyn’s son to open UK’s first ‘all hemp’ shop in Stroud Green Road

Tommy Corbyn and Chloe Kerslake-Smith will soon open their first of its kind National Hemp Service store in Stroud Green Road. Picture: National Hemp Service

Newcastle 0-1 Arsenal: Player ratings as Guendouzi impresses and Aubameyang shows class

Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (right) celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game with his team mates during the Premier League match at St James' Park, Newcastle. Picture: OWEN HUMPHREYS/PA

‘Napalming elephants isn’t the answer’: Finsbury Park’s famous topiary elephants could be destroyed due to people taking drugs behind them

Architect and topiatrist Tim Bushe stand at the junction of Romilly Road and Ambler Road, posing in front of his hedge art creations. Picture: Naomi Shillinger

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Dubois to fight Tetteh at Royal Albert Hall

Heavyweight fighter Daniel Dubois (pic: Steven Paston/PA)

Highgate secure much-needed victory

Highgate players celebrate a wicket in the Middlesex County Division Two at Shepherd's Cot (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).

Aubameyang eyeing Pepe partnership after striker fires Arsenal to Newcastle win

Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (right) and Newcastle United's Javier Manquillo battle for the ball during the Premier League match at St James' Park, Newcastle. Picture: OWEN HUMPHREYS/PA

Jones reveals England squad for Rugby World Cup

England head coach Eddie Jones

Arsenal ‘fight’ pleases Maitland-Niles after Gunners win Premier League opener

Arsenal's Ainsley Maitland-Niles (right) and Newcastle United's Matt Ritchie battle for the ball during the Premier League match at St James' Park, Newcastle. Picture: OWEN HUMPHREYS/PA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists