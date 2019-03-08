Alexander Sloley: Police release e-fit of how missing Islington boy might look 11 years on

An efit of how Alex could look now. Picture: Met Police Archant

Detectives investigating the disappearance of Alexander Sloley from Islington 11 years ago have released an e-fit showing how he might look now.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Alexander Sloley went missing aged 16 in Islington. Picture: Met Police Alexander Sloley went missing aged 16 in Islington. Picture: Met Police

Alex was 16 when he went missing with little money, no wallet and no extra clothes that would indicate he was running away.

At the time he was decribed as a light-skinned black male, about 5ft 5in and of medium build, with striking blue eyes.

He has not been spotted on CCTV and all possible sightings reported by the public have been investigated to no avail.

Det Con Tom Boon of the Central North Command Unit, said: "It is now 11 years since Alex went missing. Although there is no evidence he has come to harm, with every month that passes we grow more and more concerned.

"I believe somebody, somewhere, knows something about Alex's disappearance.

You may also want to watch:

"I would urge anyone who does, to do the right thing and contact police. Alex's family have endured over a decade and uncertainty and heartache.

"Please, if anyone has information contact police and or missing people and help end this family's nightmare."

Last year Alexander's mother Nerissa Tivy told the Gazette on the 10th anniversary of his disappearance: "Time has flown past but 10 years seems like yesterday.

"That's 10 years of not having my son around me. I've never seen him have a girlfriend. I've never seen him go to work. I've lost out to all those things as a mum."

She also said she did not hear from police for two years after he went missing, and had they acted sooner they could have found him.

Anyone with information can contact the Missing Person Unit on 07881 330963 or charity Missing People on 116000, or online at missingpeople.org.uk.

Alternatively, call police on 101, or tweet @MetCC.